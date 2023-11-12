The Big Picture Timothée Chalamet hosting SNL showcased his talent and included a sketch about the Calm app that had a comedic twist.

Timothée Chalamet hosted Saturday Night Live last night with musical guest boygenius and the episode was a brilliant showcase of Chalamet's talent. And we even got to see him play himself for a moment. In a sketch about the Calm app, Chalamet shared his love for the app as he was talking about how he uses it to relax when he's on set. The app is meant to help you relax through stories and soothing voices that let you unwind and separate yourself from the stress of the world around you.

When Chalamet goes in to record a story all his own, those in the recording booth directing him (played by Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson) want less of him being soothing and more of him getting aggressive. Chalamet is rightly confused, since the app is all about unwinding, and the directors instead demand more agression and anger from him. He starts to question what is going on and was told to just embrace it and keep going and so he does.

For every question that Chalamet has about the story, Johnson and Dismukes get angrier at him. The "calming" aspect of the app isn't working, and Chalamet's joy in being part of this app is slowly fading away. When he is told to "kick rocks" at the end by Dismukes, he takes off his headphones and leaves the recording booth, before another man comes in to take over as the new voice of relaxation: Alec Baldwin.

Alec Baldwin Returns to 'SNL'

Baldwin, of course, is a familiar face around Studio 8H. The actor has hosted the sketch comedy series a total of 17 times, the most of any host, including a long guest stint as then-presidential candidate Donald Trump. The final punchline of this sketch being that Baldwin showed up and took Chalamet's job as the new face of Calm is kind of funny, because the man is not who many of us would consider the embodiment of "calm" at any point in his life (which is the point). It was simple and easy and the kind of sketch that just works because it's not overly complicated.

The full episode of Saturday Night Live is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

