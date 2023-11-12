If you leave your bag at the Shred Zone Gym, just say goodbye to that bag because you're never going to see it again. Saturday Night Live had Timothée Chalamet on to host this week with musical guest boygenius, and it was another great hosting gig from the actor. One of the earlier sketches of the night included saw Chalamet and Mikey Day playing gym instructors who couldn't quite figure out how to help someone find a bag that was left at a gym.

When Heidi Gardner calls the gym and asks them to please help her locate the bag she left there earlier that morning, she ends up with Brett (Day) who doesn't quite understand what a bag is. Brett remains confused throughout the conversation, leading Gardner's character to ask if there is anyone else that she can talk to. She is then put across to Keith (Chalamet) on the loudest transfer known to man.

Unfortunately for this woman just trying to find her bag, she ends up discovering that Keith (Chalamet) is just about as helpful as Brett and simply can't understand that she left a bag at the gym and wants to see if they found it there. In Brett and Keith's defense, this woman gave them way too much information at the start of their conversation when it was obvious Brett was not the kind of man to know identify "Lululemon" as a company.

Timothée Chalamet and Mikey Day Are a Dynamic Duo

While the sketch is relatively simple, it works thanks to Chalamet and Day's effortless portrayal of gym bros. What ends up being the button of the sketch is the fact that Keith does find the bag in question, after calling it a light pink bag, and tells the entire gym that you have to put it in a "cubby." The reality is that if anyone was going to help her find it, it would have been Keith who seemed to understand more of what was going on than Brett did. However, he was confused at her insistence that the bag she left at the gym was a Lululemon cross body bag that was salmon colored. Sometimes, less information is more and with these gym bros (and eventual lady when Sarah Sherman shows up).

Check out the new "Gym Call" sketch below:

