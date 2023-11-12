Saturday Night Live brought us Timothée Chalamet as host with musical guest boygenius and what a show it was. Off to the races right at the start, one of Chalamet's more iconic characters from his first time hosting the show made a reappearance, this time as a solo artist SmokeCheddaDaAssGetta. Nunya Bizness (Ego Nwodim) hosts a Museum of Hip-Hop panel celebrating 50 years of Hip-Hop — iconic stars like Mary J. Blige (Punkie Johnson), Rick Rubin (James Austin Johnson), and Dr. Cornel West (Kenan Thompson) showed up to talk about music.

You may remember SmokeCheddaDaAssGetta from his work with XanMob where he and GuapLord (Pete Davidson) had a large following on SoundCloud. If that sentence sounded like gibberish to you, that's kind of the point. Now, SmokeCheddaDaAssGetta is doing his own thing and took to the panel to talk about his work with legends but clearly did not know what he was getting himself into — thinking that hip-hop was "not" 50 years old, fighting with Nunya Bizness, and genuinely just not having a good time.

We did get another performance from SmokeCheddaDaAssGetta. Is it on the same level as "You never loved me, Mom"? No, but it is still fun. This time though, SmokeCheddaDaAssGetta does call his mom and tell her to come and pick him up from the Bronx because he doesn't like it.

Timothée Chalamet Thinks He's a Rap Legend

SmokeCheddaDaAssGetta just always gets told "no" by those in the business — for good reason. First, Questlove slapped his partner when they were singing and now Dr. Corner West turned him around and literally spanked him on national television for his new song which is just a lot of him going "clang" and saying "You cappin'." The meaning behind anything that SmokeCheddaDaAssGetta is saying in the song is still to be determined.

This was the first sketch of the night which makes sense given how popular Chalamet's first appearance as the character became, making the rounds on TikTok. The audio of Chalamet and Davidson singing went around the internet for weeks and Saturday Night Live using that to their advantage with Chalamet back on hosting duties just makes a lot of sense.

