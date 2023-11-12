The Big Picture Timothée Chalamet returns to Studio 8H as the host of Saturday Night Live, surprising audiences with his comedic talent and enjoyable presence.

Chalamet's monologue showcases his excitement to talk about his upcoming films now that the strike has ended, including Wonka and the now delayed Dune: Part 2.

Chalamet was joined by Marcello Hernández, singing a tongue-in-cheek song about having baby faces.

In a tongue in cheek song, Chalamet sang a version of "Pure Imagination," first featured in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, and used the song to talk about how much he just wanted to talk about his work and himself. It was cute and funny and thankfully, didn't go on for too long as some bits on Saturday Night Live are wont to do. Instead, after Chalamet got his "I want to talk about my work" jitters out, he switched to talking to Saturday Night Live cast member Marcello Hernández about having a baby face.

Singing center stage about looking young while having the bodies of men, Chalamet and Hernández were eventually joined by Kenan Thompson, who had an iconic line about how he has had the same face since he was on Kenan & Kel.

Timothée Chalamet Returns to Studio 8H

Chalamet hosted for the second time, the first being a surprising turn for the actor. While Chalamet has done comedy before, he's known for more serious work. Seeing him shine on something like Saturday Night Live really wasn't in the cards, and yet he was so incredibly good that it made even people who weren't the biggest Chalamet fans excited to see him come back and host. The episode as a whole called back to characters he did in his first hosting stint that ended up becoming internet memes, gave us new goodies to unpack, and was genuinely a fun episode yet again from Chalamet, who clearly enjoys himself whenever he gets to come to Saturday Night Live and host.

Watching him let loose and have fun on stage was part of the joy of the night and him and Hernández's song about having baby faces? That might be a song we all need to have on our Spotify playlists in the future. Watch the monologue below:

The full episode of Saturday Night Live is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

