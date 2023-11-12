The Big Picture Timothée Chalamet returned to host SNL with musical guest boygenius and delivered fun sketches, including one where he played the Moon.

The sketch took a weird turn when the girl revealed she was actually 27 years old and had a master plan to get adopted.

Unfortunately, the Moon overheard her plan and ends their friendship, leading to her being kicked out of the orphanage and losing her home.

Timothée Chalamet came back to host Saturday Night Live for the second time with musical guest boygenius, and his episode was filled with fun sketches that either called back to bits from his first hosting gig or were great new additions to his catalog as a host. This included a sketch about a little girl (Chloe Troast) and her best friend, the Moon (Chalamet). Little Orphan Cassidy doesn't understand why she's not being adopted, and so she talks to her friend, the Moon, about her problems, and he tells her to sing out her feels.

Sung in a deep voice, Cassidy (Troast) is emotional as she sings her feelings and the Moon, for his part, tries to comfort her. That is until she reveals that she's actually 27 years old, and the Moon says that that's probably the reason she's not getting adopted. From there, it just gets so much worse with Cassidy revealing a master plan she has with her boyfriend Puddy (Mikey Day) where the two are going to get her adopted, so she can do something to her new dad.

It's weird, quirky, and let Chalamet play the straight man — straight moon? — for most of the sketch. What could go wrong with Chalamet giving us his best moon face? That's a win-win for everyone around. Maybe not for Cassidy though, because she did lose her best friend in this. That friend is obviously the moon who heard Cassidy's plan and said absolutely not and stopped listening to what was going on.

Timothée Chalamet Has Heard Too Much

Cassidy may be lonely with a boyfriend and a plan to maybe murder some guy (we don't know) but it does hurt to lose a friend and that she did. Her friendship with the Moon is over, now that he's heard too much. Chalamet's face went away, and we watched as she turned around to see the rest of the orphanage standing behind her listening to what was going on and knowing what had happened. So Cassidy was told to leave, losing her home at the same time. Now she is going to have to try and just live a life with Puddy and not maybe trick a family into adopting a grown woman.

The full episode of Saturday Night Live is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

