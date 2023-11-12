Saturday Night Live had host Timothée Chalamet back for the second time, which meant we had some great return bits from his first time hosting back in 2020. His musical guest this time around was boygenius and the episode as a whole was a great example of why we love Chalamet as a performer. The actor was willing to try anything the cast at Studio 8H threw his way, and one of the best sketches from his first-time hosting made a reappearance last night, and better yet, we got a continuation of the story.

During his first hosting gig, Chalamet had a sketch where he sang a song to his "tiny horse." His family had to sell the farm, and he had to come to terms with losing his tiny horse. Eventually, he learns that he has to let his tiny horse go to find his own way and understand what it means to be free. In the sequel, we see a different side to Tiny Horse and what happens when a Palpatine-like figure (James Austin Johnson) tries to control a "giant" horse that is trying to destroy the galaxy.

Giant Horse is terrorizing the world and the only one who can speak to him is his former friend. The two must reunite, remember the bond they shared, and remember what their friendship meant to them in order to save the planet. It's weirdly sweet even if it is a man singing about his "Giant Horse" to the tune of "Tiny Horse" from Chalamet's previous episode.

Timothée Chalamet Saves the World With the Ballad of Tiny Horse

Image via NBC

While Chalemet's return as his rap persona was inevitable, a callback to "Tiny Horse" is even more of a treat for fans. This continued story features the horse becoming an intergalactic villain that only his friend can reason with — a plot twist we didn't see coming. In the end, he goes back to being the tiny horse we know and love so well.

The full episode of Saturday Night Live is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

