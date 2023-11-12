The Big Picture Timothée Chalamet hosted SNL and did an impression of Troye Sivan as a sleep paralysis demon.

boygenius, the musical guest, joins in the sketch with Chalamet and the SNL cast, embracing both their music duties and being part of the team.

This was Chalamet's second time hosting the sketch comedy show.

On Saturday Night Live this week, Timothée Chalamet hosted for the second time, with musical guest boygenius, and brought out a range of impressions, including one of Troye Sivan if he were a sleep paralysis demon. In the sketch, Sarah Sherman played a woman named Kayla, plagued with sleep problems. She goes to see her doctor (Bowen Yang) who brings forth the figure that she's been seeing in her dreams so that she can confront this figure and see what is going on in her life, and what she needs to do to make it go away and get some sleep.

What she learns is that the sleep paralysis demon Troye Sivan is plaguing her. Yes, the Australian YouTuber turned pop star, played by Chalamet — who cannot do an Australian accent and calls himself out for it in the sketch itself. Kayla, at first, is terrified by the way Sivan is dancing but slowly becomes intrigued by what is going on with him until she can't stop watching.

Her doctor doesn't help her either, fascinated by his patient and excited to make a discovery that could change his career for the better. Kayla eventually decides that she wants to keep Sivan as her demon and in doing so brings in three more versions of Sivan played by boygenius!

When 'SNL's Musical Guest Join the Sketches

boygenius, — Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus — has taken the music world by storm and seeing them have fun in a sketch with Chalamet and the cast of Saturday Night Live was fun to watch. When we get to see the musical guest embrace being a part of the sketches as well as their music duties, you can see how much fun they are having as part of the team. It was brief, but seeing boygenius in the Sivan outfit that Chalamet had on and dancing with everyone was just fun to watch, even if Baker struggled with the final pose, they were all there having fun doing it, and it made it one of the funnier sketches of the night because of it.

The full episode of Saturday Night Live is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

