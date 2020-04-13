Watch: SNL’s ‘Middle-Aged Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Bit Should Be a Full Animated Series

Every once in a while, Saturday Night Live comes out of left field with an animated short that’s an absolute winner. The predominantly live-action sketch-comedy show has had a pretty good track record over the years when it comes to animation. Saturday TV Funhouse delivered hilarious one-off animated shorts for the better part of 15 years from 1996 to 2011, occasionally developing ideas good enough to become spinoffs on their own. Now, SNL is back with a classic spoof on one of the most popular animated action series of all time and a modern exploration that hits right in these old, brittle bones of mine.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles probably needs no explanation nor introduction. That’s part of the reason why SNL‘s Middle-Aged Mutant Ninja Turtles works so well; it needs no setup. And yet the double-bladed katana here cuts both ways: The nostalgic feel-good recognition of TMNT is quickly replaced by the all-too-familiar reality that these turtles have aged out of their fittest years. So while it’s hilarious to see how Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo have adapted to “retirement” from crime-fighting, it also hits way, way too close to home.

However, just because we mere mortals who grew up with TMNT might have one foot in the grave, that doesn’t mean the series has to. It’s alive and well on Nickelodeon as the reimagined and rebooted Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, but could also find new life in a series that takes SNL‘s King of the Hill-like aesthetic and runs with it for a full-on series. All three fingers crossed!

Watch SNL‘s take on TMNT below:

The Mutant Ninja Turtles aren’t teenagers anymore in an update of the animated series that shows how the superheroes face problems as middle-aged adults.

