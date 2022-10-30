Saturday Night Live brought rapper Jack Harlow on to do double duty on the sketch comedy show. Meaning he served as host and musical guest — he performed his songs "Lil Secret/First Class" and "State Fair" and clearly had a blast in each sketch he was featured in. In fact, he was the only one having fun on the Cellblock 666 ride. The Halloween episode was filled with tricks and treats, but this sketch was a big one for one reason and one reason only: David S. Pumpkins.

The return of Tom Hanks as David S. Pumpkins was a highlight of the episode. Hanks originated the character in a 2016 episode of the sketch comedy series. The first time around, David S. Pumpkins would say "Any questions?" and Beck Bennett screamed that he had lots of questions about what was going on. Now David S. Pumpkins is back with more laughs, confusion, and spooky Halloween fun.

Andrew Dismukes joins the ride with Ego Nwodim and Harlow and at first, the three are so excited to see characters like Halloween's Michael Myers and The Conjuring's demonic doll, Annabelle, there to scare them as they venture into this haunted prison ride. While the comedy of David S. Pumpkins didn't differ too much from his first appearance, the nostalgia of that whacky sketch certainly worked in SNL's favor. Plus, it was funny to see Harlow having so much fun on the ride while Dismukes got angrier and angrier when David S. Pumpkins showed up.

Hanks wasn't the only one returning for the sketch, David S. Pumpkins was accompanied by his skeletons once more! Mikey Day who is still on the cast of Saturday Night Live was joined by his skeleton buddy Bobby Moynihan (who left the show in 2017) and the two danced their way through the haunted ride much to the annoyance of Dismukes who just wanted to know how this made sense.

Kenan Thompson also reprised his role as the ride attendant explaining the cells to the patrons and when Dismukes kept yelling about how David S. Pumpkins wasn't fitting in with the rest of the theme of the ride, he said that they had to save money after getting characters like Nightmare on Elm Street's Freddy Krueger and It's Pennywise.

Seeing Hanks and Moynihan back for the sketch was pure joy because it wouldn't be a David S. Pumpkins without his skeletons. However, as always, we still have a lot of questions.