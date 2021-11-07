Last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live saw longtime cast member Tracy Morgan return in a brief cameo during the closing moments of one of the sketches.

During the bathroom sketch, Morgan dropped by for a very brief cameo where he played an unnamed men's room attendant. He appeared alongside Bowen Yang, Chris Redd, Andrew Dismukes, Alex Moffat, and host Kieran Culkin in a sketch set in a men’s restroom. In the sketch, co-workers unexpectedly blurt things out they'd typically never say while in the bathroom.

Things go awry, from the automated sinks not working correctly to hearing the character's inner monologue confessing; they would never usually say anything like what they just blurted out. Yang seemingly wants to leave at one point but admits "I've been standing here for so long. None of the automatic sink's work. My hands are covered in soap." When Andrew Dismukes enters the bathroom and asks if they all have summer plans, "Why would they? It's November. We're months away from the summertime," his inner monologue reveals.

Later in the sketch, Moffat confesses that he “killed a man” in 2012. I didn't even do a good job hiding the body," he secretly confesses. "Although I'm a free man, the guilt I carry is worse than any cell. But in here, I forget who I am and what I've done." Shortly after that, Morgan made his presence known as he bursts out of a stall, saying, "I dropped a bomb! Trust me, you don’t want to go in there.” He then points at Moffat’s character and exclaims, “And this dude killed my brother!”

Morgan was a cast member on SNL from 1996 to 2003 and has hosted twice. Culkin made his hosting debut with Ed Sheeran as musical guest.

