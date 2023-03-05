Last week on Saturday Night Live, Triangle of Sadness and Champions star Woody Harrelson joined the coveted Five-Timers Club because he, well, hosted for the fifth time. Weirdly, there wasn’t an induction ceremony type of sketch, but, at the very end during the host’s thank-yous to everyone, Scarlett Johansson stopped by to give Harrelson his shiny and velvety Five-Timers robe. This weekend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end and recent Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce put down the football and picked up the sillies for his SNL hosting debut alongside musical guest Kelsea Ballerini.

Kelce is only the third NFL star to host the show within the last 15 years (J.J. Watt hosted in 2020 and Eli Manning in 2012) and he did not disappoint. It’s quite the gamble when athletes—or people so far removed from performing in that way—take the Studio 8H stage because there are so many things to factor into consideration. The wigs, the quick changes, knowing when and where to look, and most importantly, being funny. Thankfully, the two-time Super Bowl champ was up to the daunting task, despite having some pre-show jitters. “I used to watch Saturday Night Live with my mother, and it’s an absolute honor and a privilege to be hosting,” he announced on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The tight end has been in the NFL for a decade and hasn’t played for any other team than the Kansas City Chiefs. They won the Super Bowl in 2019 against the San Francisco 49ers, but this year’s win was sweeter. That’s because Travis beat his older brother Jason Kelce, a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. This was the first time two brothers were ever pitted against each other in the Super Bowl, a truly impressive feat. During the monologue, Travis of course had to acknowledge how surreal the entire situation was. He even joked about it with his parents and brother as they sat in the front row for his hosting debut. “You know, people keep asking me what it was like to beat my brother in the Super Bowl, and, um, it was…pretty awkward. Especially because after the game, we had to ride home together. Our mom drove us there in her minivan.” And he gives a shout-out to his best buddy and teammate Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs' quarterback, in his Mahomes voice, of course.

Let’s revisit some of the best moments from the March 4 episode of Saturday Night Live. Live from New York, it’s Travis Kelce!

5 American Girl Doll Café

Okay, so, like, what is the big deal here? A very imposing man with a beard is dining with the loves of his life. His children? No, no. His dolls. His children’s dolls? No, no. His dolls. Travis Kelce started off strong and set the tone for a fun and silly night. His character’s dolls are a handful, but they are his handful, and he wouldn’t have it any other way. Watch out, because puberty is hitting these dollies hard. And, no, he is not a creeper! Stop asking!

4 Abby the Ex-Girlfriend

This sketch is funny for a lot of reasons, but knowing about Heidi Gardner’s admiration—nay, obsession—with the Kansas City Chiefs makes this one all the more delightful. The Kansas City native stars as Abby, the ex-girlfriend of Graham (Kelce), who she used to date three years ago. Gardner doesn’t hold anything back in this sketch, especially not tears. She swears she is so totally cool with running into her ex and is ready to prove to her friends (Ego Nwodim and Sarah Sherman) that she is so over him. Of course, this couldn’t be further from the truth as she hides her pain and longing in her shaky vocal fry. And the explosive and uncontrollable tears (thank you SNL wardrobe department), don’t help sell the faux confidence either. And there might be a fun cameo, too.

All is right in the world when Sarah Sherman slides over to Colin Jost at the Weekend Update desk. These two proved to be a stand-out duo from all of TV in 2022, as evident in a list of fun pairings I wrote at the end of last year. The unpredictable and unfiltered SNL featured player never disappoints when she roasts Jost. She did another edition of "Sarah’s News," a segment that she sells as her version of the news when, in reality, it’s her way of Trojan-horsing insults to Jost. This time, she accuses the anchor of being a pedophile, a racist, and controlling of when the women at the show eat. Oh, what fun. And happy birthday, Sarah!

2 Please Don’t Destroy - Self-Defense

The Please Don’t Destroy boys Martin Herlihy, Ben Marshall, and John Higgins kill it for the second week in a row with their pre-recorded sketches. Last week, Ben and Woody Harrelson went on a stakeout, and this week, the three guys take a self-defense class led by the intense Kurt Lightning played by Kelce. With a name like that, he kind of has to be a self-defense instructor, don’t you think? Kurt has the trio take turns proving to themselves that they are in fact worth it and not small, but things take an extremely aggressive sharp turn. Er, hook to the jaw.

1 Straight Male Friend

Bowen Yang stars in one of the most clever and accurate SNL commercial parodies of recent memory. In a similar vein to medical commercials, Yang advertises a “product” that gay men should consider if they are physically, emotionally, and financially drained by their many straight female friends. They should try Straight Male Friend, a very low-stakes, low-energy, commitment-averse relationship that is a massive stress reliever for gays. Can’t afford another luxury vacation with the girls? Crash on the couch in sweatpants with your Straight Male Friend. Tired of hearing about emotional trauma? Don’t worry, your Straight Male Friend is genuinely too afraid to risk his manhood with the shed of a single tear. You are likely to gain weight, though. Lot of beer and wings.

Find out when you can watch the next episode of SNL when Scream VI and Wednesday star Jenna Ortega hosts alongside musical guest The 1975.