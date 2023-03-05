Travis Kelce was a surprisingly fun host for Saturday Night Live bringing his family to watch him shine in Studio 8H. And one of the most fun sketches of the night came when Abby (Heidi Gardner) saw her ex Graham (Kelce) at a bar after she saw "Paddington 3." Her friends first point out that the movie they watched was actually Cocaine Bear, but Abby doesn't care and is just having fun with her friends. That is until her friends point out that Graham is there at the bar too.

Graham is, for the most part, minding his own business. Abby decides that she's over him and wants to go talk to him because she can totally talk to him without crying. They have a nice talk, just catching up, when Madison (Chloe Fineman) joins Graham again, he introduces her to Abby as his fiancée, and it starts the waterworks from Abby. Literally, there is water pouring down her face at the mere idea of Madison and Graham getting married even though Abby talks about her own boyfriend multiple times.

When Gardner did get up, it looked like there was a microphone wire following her, and it was a bit odd but the minute the waterworks started everything clicked. It's one of those classic Saturday Night Live sketches where it is so simple that it's hilarious and watching Gardner basically get drowned by her own "tears" is genuinely funny to see unfold.

Image via NBC

RELATED: Super Bowl Champion Travis Kelce Channels His Inner Indiana Jones in New 'SNL' Promo

It's revealed when Abby starts crying that they went on one date together, and yet she's really broken up over Graham. She claims it was three dates (dinner, a walk, and a movie) when Graham says that was all just the same date but that they're both happy for each other now. Abby says that her tears are "happy" tears as they keep just pouring down her face without stopping. It's just a waterfall coming down her face and she's trying to hold them in with her fingers literally in her eyes, but it did result in Gardner breaking for a second as the water kept coming. Abby's claim that she does have a boyfriend ended up being true so maybe they were happy tears.

Her boyfriend shows up and it is Kelce's brother Philadelphia Eagles' center Jason Kelce. When he comes up to hug Abby it sends Graham into his own crying fit despite seeming indifferent throughout the entire sketch. You can watch the sketch featuring the Kelce brothers down below.