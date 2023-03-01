Saturday Night Live’s back with another new episode this weekend with host Super Bowl Champion Travis Kelce and musical guest Kelsea Ballerini. Kelce hasn’t wasted any time preparing for his SNL debut and in a new promo, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end recreated the iconic opening scene from Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Raiders of the Lost Ark Homage

The promo sees Kelce, dressed up as Indiana Jones, stepping out of the shady halls of Studio 8H. Exactly like how we met Indy for the first time in the original 1981 film directed by Steven Spielberg. SNL cast member Marcello Hernandez is hilariously by his side in the Alfred Molina role as Kelce makes it up to the SNL stage. He needs to replace the SNL logo with his Super Bowl Trophy, but just like with the idol in Raiders, the trophy’s too heavy and chaos ensues.

While SNL has been hit or miss whenever they have a non-actor host the show, if this promo’s any indication, fans are going to be in for a humorous treat this Saturday. Kelce has always been an energetic personality on and off the football field, but SNL gives the future Hall of Famer a chance for his fans to get to know him better in terms of his favorite movies and general pop culture loves. This Indiana Jones sketch has given us a hint of that.

Image via Lucasfilm Ltd.

RELATED: 'SNL': Woody Harrelson and Ben Marshall Go On a Stakeout in Please Don't Destroy Sketch

Love for movies has connected complete strangers since the medium’s conception, and who doesn’t love Indiana Jones? Made famous by Harrison Ford, he’s one of our most treasured cinematic icons. The classic adventurer has been ingrained in our pop culture for the last 40-plus years. Everyone knows his name, music, and high-quality fashion sense. From the lighting to the editing, SNL and Kelce perfectly captured the spirit of Indy. It’s certain to make any movie buff smile. On top of that, the cutaway punch line at the end with Ego Nwodim and Bowen Yang will make anyone die of laughter. With one homage, it feels like SNL made the right choice with Kelce hosting. This promo’s also fitting given that we’re just months away from the final film in the Indy franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

When is SNL's Next Episode?

Kelce will be hosting the new episode of SNL Saturday, March 4 on NBC at 11:30 ET. After that, breakout horror icon Jenna Ortega will close out three weeks of new episodes on March 11 with musical guest The 1975. While we wait for Kelce to make his adventurous SNL debut, you can view the new Indiana Jones promo down below.