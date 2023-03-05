Travis Kelce is known in the sports world for being the tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs. He also recently got the viral treatment when, at the Super Bowl, everyone was obsessed with the fact that he was playing against his brother Jason Kelce, center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Their mother, Donna Kelce, repped both teams going into the game and was just so excited for her son. So it's no surprise that the entire Kelce family made it a family outing to go see Kelce host Saturday Night Live!

Kelce hosted with musical guest Kelsea Ballerini and the episode, in general, was a pretty great one overall. Which tends to be the case when athletes come to host. While you might not know who they are by name, you'll soon realize that they're pretty funny as the show goes on; and Kelce was surprisingly at ease throughout the episode and a relatively great host. And it all started with his monologue!

Making sure it was known that he now has won two Super Bowl rings, Kelce made it clear that he beat his brother and that his brother was happy for him (with cuts to his brother looking angry). A lot of the monologue was about his family and how much they all support each other even though both the brothers are on different teams.

Image via NBC

Another one of the funnier moments from his monologue was Kelce talking about his television show Catching Kelce. It was a short-lived dating show where, as he said, instead of people watching it, they didn't. What's more, it was an NBC Universal production and Kelce pointed out t it should be available on Peacock and it isn't, making it clear where NBC stood on his attempt at finding love. Basically that they were good leaving the show to the abyss.

A monologue is very telling where the rest show will go. With someone like Kelce, who is not a mainstay in the entertainment world, it is important to set the tone for viewers who have no idea what Kelce is capable of. This monologue did a great job of easing any worries new fans might have had because he was funny, cheerful, and reminded his brother over and over again about the fact that he lost to his little brother at the Super Bowl. Check out Kelce's monologue below: