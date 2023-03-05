Please Don't Destroy brings their unique brand of comedy to Saturday Night Live and it is typically a simple sketch that just goes haywire somewhere down the line. The group, which consists of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, is newer to Saturday Night Live but we've already come to know exactly what to expect from this crew. It's always weird and it's always odd, but the hosts seems to love doing their outrageous sketches.

This week, with host Travis Kelce, the sketch saw the group worry about how they have no respect from those there at Saturday Night Live. When they asked for coffee from the interns, they're insulted and basically told to get it themselves. The problem is that they're more concerned with the fact that the interns have no respect for them than anything else going on in their lives.

So they decide to go to a self-dense class hosted by Kurt Lightning (Kelce). The ad told them that it would help them build confidence and so they all go to the class. What they don't expect is that they're going to get absolutely destroyed by Lightning's methods and also question their morals about it. Really though, they have to punch an old lady, and they're not exactly sure what to do with it.

Image via NBC

When Higgins goes up as part of Lightning's demonstration, he gets knocked out to the point where he almost looks dead just laying on the ground with his eyes open and remaining motionless. Trying to defend his friend, Marshall goes up to check on him and is called on next on Lightning's punching block. He gets knocked out in the same way, leaving Herlihy terrified of what was to come next for him.

For Herlihy, his task is punching an old lady in the face. He keeps asking Lightning if he was going to block the punch because he didn't want to hurt her and when he goes to do it, she blocks it herself and puts him out on his back. Luckily, both Higgins and Marshall are alive and well and eventually find their confidence. They get the "approval" from the interns who then throw their coffee they wanted on them. It's funny, weird, and a perfect example of why Please Don't Destroy sketches work in the way that they do. Check out the sketch below: