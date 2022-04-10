Jake Gyllenhaal hosted Saturday Night Live and it was a fun night of musical sketches for the actor. One of them happened to be the "Truck Stop CD", which took us back to the CD compilation commercials from the 90s that you'd wake up watching in the middle of the night. You know what I'm talking about, the ones that would feature "Horse With No Name" by America and then switch to "Me and Bobby McGee" by Janis Joplin.

This time though, it featured two gas station customers, Kyle Mooney and Ego Nwodim, making fun of the fact that the truck stop still had CDs for sale. Who even still has a CD player to listen to a CD in their cars? The answer: truckers. Aidy Bryant appears to push on them a compilation CD from a trucker who sings songs about being on the road.

While one song implicates him in helping El Chapo escape, the tunes are honestly very catchy and Saturday Night Live clearly knew that when they had the cast singing "Ghost Trucker" by the end of the sketch.

It's such a specific sketch that calls back to the time period when we all used to wake up in the middle of the night and hear some weird compilation commercial playing because all the regular programming for the night had ended. These are still the commercials that just pop into our head from time to time. If I said "imagine owning the greatest love songs," you probably can hear Céline Dion singing "If I was your lady, and you were my man" almost instantly.

This sketch took us all right back there without being so obviously songs we all know and love. But it is still a specific kind of memory that doesn't exist anymore. Gone are the days of CDs in general, especially compilation ones, but imagining Gyllenhaal just sitting in a truck by himself singing "Ghost Trucker" is enough to make this one of the funniest sketches of the night.

Hopefully, there is a group of truckers out there who do, in fact, make their own compilation CDs to entertain themselves on long rides, but also hopefully they don't accidentally drink their own urine in the way that these songs make it seem. That seems like not an ideal situation but if there is a ghost trucker, I want some more songs about him.

Watch the sketch here:

