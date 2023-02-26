Have you ever stopped and thought about how Donald Trump just talks and talks and none of it makes any sense? Well, Saturday Night Live took that and ran with it in a sketch about Trump doing a speech in East Palestine, Ohio. The speech is pretty much the same as all of Trump's speeches but with the Saturday Night Live twist to make it hilariously accurate, and one of the better cold opens recently.

James Austin Johnson brought his Trump impression out, saying he could "Schitt's Creek this situation" there. But he quickly realizes this is more of a Yellowstone audience instead of Schitt's Creek fans and brings out a special guest. Who is she? Emily Kohrs. Played by Chloe Fineman, the sketch pokes fun at how odd Kohrs is and how no one quite knows what her age is, but they're all just running with it because she was elected somehow.

What's so great about this cold open is that it's just as outrageous as a Trump speech tends to be. We don't know what is happening or why he's suddenly talking about Rihanna's half-time performance or bringing up Pete Buttigieg then again, that's just how a Trump speech normally goes down. He talks and talks until he gets distracted and moves along.

Image via NBC

The speech was set at the train derailment in Ohio, and many of the jokes were about the dead birds and the fish that have perished because of the derailment. While it isn't a laughable situation overall, having Trump talk about it is funny because he, as always, has no idea what is going on and is just talking instead. He's making fun of the situation while trying to be there to be "supportive" but that is the Trump way and this cold open highlights that pretty well.

In the midst of saying he's there for East Palestine, Ohio, he's also just completely dragging the town and making fun of it because why wouldn't that be the case? It's just so easy and that's the kind of SNL sketch that works. When you just stick with what works. Overall, it was a great start to the episode and really highlighted why a cold open can work. It was simply funny, and one that shows Johnson is a powerhouse of impressions and a hilarious part of the Saturday Night Live cast.