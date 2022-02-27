Saturday Night Live made a rousing return last night with a ton of funny sketches and moments from host John Mulaney, but the popular sketch comedy show forwent their usually hysterical cold open in favor of paying much needed respect to the nation of Ukraine. To do so, they showcased the extremely talented Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York.

Cast members Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong introduced the musical group, and they performed "Prayer for Ukraine" to start the show. The many lit candles and three sets of yellow flowers around the group, which usually hold the meaning of spreading happiness and joy, left it very hard not to tear up in this somber moment. Each of the performers' voices hauntingly echoed throughout the building, and it was a lovely way to honor Ukraine during this unprecedented time.

SNL rarely forgoes to the cold open, but this seemed as fitting a time as ever to do so. Russia invading Ukraine is still very fresh in everyone's mind and has hit a lot of people, especially Ukrainian immigrants, close to home around the world, including the United States. The show eventually got to their jokes about the sensitive subject in the Weekend Update segment, but this was an excellent emotional moment for SNL. In a very dark time, it's essential for the world to stand united against the disgusting actions of the past week.

Even though the invasion is still ongoing, and the darkest days are probably yet to come, this is a reminder of the best parts of humanity. Something as simple as the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York singing can help further the conversation and emotionally shows us that we can do more good in this world than we realize. This amazing performance set a somber tone of the night, but it also served as a reminder of how shows like SNL can and should participate in world events in positive ways.

This has been a very disturbing week in the world, and some people might deem SNL having a show inappropriate, but beautiful moments like this cold open show us we need escapism and SNL now more than ever. We all need a good laugh along with a good cry. That is what makes this particular opening really special. It is hard to make jokes in light of this dark tragedy that has fallen over Ukraine, but SNL struck a well-balanced show last night that hit all the right emotional notes.

Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the citizens of Ukraine and everyone affected by this horrific event. You can watch SNL's tribute to Ukraine down below.

‘Saturday Night Live’: John Mulaney’s Best Sketches, Ranked "After a very complicated year, it is wonderful to be in a place that’s always emphasized sobriety and mental health."

