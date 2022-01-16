NBC and Saturday Night Live decided to poke some fun at themselves, parodying their upcoming Bel-Air series for Peacock with one set for Steve Urkel of Family Matters. Cast member Chris Redd portrayed the dweeby Urkel (originally played by Jaleel White), with Kenan Thompson taking on the role of Officer Carl Winslow (originally played by Reginald VelJohnson). The sketch takes a gritty look at Family Matters, with Rolling Stone citing it as "the #1 worst choice for a sitcom to modernize like this."

The sketch, simply titled "Urkel Reboot," opens with footage of the upcoming Bel-Air series. It takes a few moments to get going, but its direction becomes apparent in great part due to Redd's spot-on impression of White's Urkel. This Steve Urkel is grittier, darker, and harder, though still with the same ambitions and aspirations of the Urkel fans grew up with. He's still trying to build his robot, much to the chagrin of his mother (played by host Ariana DeBose). He also still aims to seek the affection of Laura Winslow (played in the skit by Ego Nwodim), though her father Carl strongly disapproves.

The darkest moment perhaps comes when Urkel is caught in an alley with a gun by Carl. The two sit down, with Carl ultimately telling his young neighbor that he and his family are also Urkel's family and that "family f---ing matters." Much in the vein of Bel-Air, this reboot appears to be a stark turn from the original series. As the trailer points out, this reboot does hail from the writer of the episode "Steve Switches Bodies with the President."

"Urkel Reboot" is far from the first comedic sketch (SNL or not) to poke fun at the outlandishness of Family Matters and the Steve Urkel character. He initially was positioned as a comedic relief, though the show pivoted to a more starring role for the neighborly nerd after his popularity rose. Key & Peele aired a similar sketch where Jordan Peele portrayed a distraught VelJohnson, disgusted at playing second fiddle to White's Urkel. That skit also noted the craziness of some episodes (though some were made up for the purposes of the skit).

SNL returns next week with host Will Forte and musical guest Måneskin. Check out Urkel Reboot below:

