The latest Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update with co-hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che introduced the segment with the mention of a couple of pretty grim news, which include the crash in bitcoin value, the shortage of baby formula, the Roe v. Wade draft opinion leak, and the high gasoline prices. All these things combined, as Jost comments, make this week sound like we are living in a Mad Max-like dystopia.

Despite all the terrible news, Jost and Che tried to bring some levity to the program. On top of taking jabs at republicans’ decision toward abortion rights, the hosts also made fun of Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who recently led a delegation to Kyiv, for having a smiling face that could be straight out of a horror film.

Also regarding the polarizing Roe v. Wade discussion, this week’s update mentioned Amazon’s efforts to support their worker’s abortion rights while offering a reminder of how the company has failed to have employee’s basic needs into account in the past, as well as commenting on how The New York Times altered the answer to Monday’s Wordle which was supposed to be “fetus”.

RELATED: 'SNL': Selena Gomez Reflects on Advice and Looks for Love in Her Opening Monologue In less uncomfortable news, Jost talked about how the Ukrainian contestants Kalush Orchestra won this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, joking about how all the members combined would create Post Malone – who is, funnily enough, the musical guest for this episode. Thanks to the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series, Weekend Update welcomed to the program a very not-cute baby Yoda, played by Kyle Mooney. This baby Yoda is not so much a spiritual guide who is a master in the ways of the force but a drug-taking hedonist with a “don’t tell me what to do” teenager attitude and a liking for “spicy guacamole”. At some point, he even introduces the “mindful individuals” that are part of his “little community”: Jared Leto, Santana featuring Rob Thomas, Bob the Builder, and Tila Tequila. Towards the end of the Weekend Update segment, Field Correspondent Sarah Sherman, who officially joined SNL last October, goes around showing a tour of the studio which obviously had the main purpose of slandering Jost. The comedian planted hilarious fake evidence inside the host’s dressing room to make him look like a strange individual with questionable hobbies whereas she treated Che with the utmost respect. Check out the Baby Yoda segment below: [EMBED_YT]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bKhW_uLqJ8k[/EMBED_YT]

