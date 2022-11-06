Oh how I love when Cecily Strong gets to have her moment to shine on Weekend Update. This week's Saturday Night Live came at an important time because the United States of America is having elections this coming week that prove to be crucial for those who need access to abortion healthcare.

So when Strong came onto Weekend Update as "Tammy the Trucker" to talk about gas prices, I knew what was really happening. Strong gave an impassioned speech on Weekend Update dressed like a clown to talk about abortion rights and how the clown had an abortion at a young age and it helped set her life on the right path. It was extremely personal to Strong, who talked about the character to Variety, and reminded us all of how important these rights are.

Leading up to the election on November 8th that features many Republican candidates who want a national ban on abortion, it shouldn't be surprising that Strong came back to the Weekend Update stage with something to say about everything going on. Even if Tammy pretended this was about gas prices.

Image via NBC

Tammy the Trucker was doing a bit about gas, Colin Jost finally asks Strong (and says "Cecily" so we know he's talking to Strong and not the character) what's wrong, and she tries to keep in character but keeps making references to this election and what is on the line. It's obviously very clear that this is about abortion rights, and she talks to Jost about how scary it is and how we all need to do our part.

The sketch ends with an impassioned plea from Strong to vote in the upcoming election and make sure we protect our rights and it honestly was amazing to see Strong back on Weekend Update and using her platform (which she talks about in the sketch) for good.

While watching Saturday Night Live here in New York, I was getting commercials from Connecticut, Long Island, and New York State all varying from "MAGA" Republicans who wanted to stop my abortion healthcare, to the Democrats pointing out how crucial the election was.

It's a scary time for Tammy the Trucker and for all of us, but I am always grateful to Strong for her vulnerability on Saturday Night Live and willingness to be open about abortion rights on such a huge platform like the hit show.