With the spooky season upon us, many are prepping to bring the tricks and the treats this Halloween. During this week's episode of Saturday Night Live, which was hosted by Megan Thee Stallion, two moms stopped by the Weekend Update desk to tell us why Halloween is actually the work of Satan himself. But he couldn't do it without the help of Disney's Hocus Pocus 2.

The sketch tackles a viral Facebook post to warn mothers about the dangers of Hocus Pocus 2. Weekend Update host Michael Che brought out two Texas moms to offer their input: Debbie Hole (Chloe Fineman) and Stacey Bussy (Heidi Gardner). On just names and looks alone (paired with some truly great accents), the duo quickly gives viewers a sense of how the conversation is likely to go down. It begins as Che asks what's so bad about the movie, and, of course, it's the witches and the hell they will surely unleash on the home. While the duo's exaggerations are purposeful for the sake of comedy, they're also not that far off from how people react in real life, making the sketch all the more hilarious.

As the sketch continues, the topic turns to the perils of Halloween in general — because of the satanic candy. As the moms continue their newest rant, they toss in a jab about the Armie Hammer allegations, using Sour Patch Kids ("We're feeding kids kids?") as the lead in. However, that's just the tip of the iceberg as they share what other candy spells disaster on Halloween. See also: Skittles, Gushers, and Everlasting Gobstoppers. Che tosses in his own dig, and Debbie reminds that the only thing she's crazy about is "family, church, and laughter"; move over, 'Live. Laugh. Love.' When the sketch wraps up, it seems demonic forces were indeed lying in wait at Studio 8H as Debbie becomes possessed. Thankfully, Stacey is able to put on her exorcist hat and help her friend.

Fineman and Gardner hit all the right comedy beats with the sketch in how they portray their two characters, from the dialogue to the smaller non-verbal mannerisms. They manage to stay wonderfully in character as they deliver each innuendo and become progressively more worked up. They play well off each other, and bringing them back for similar sketches with these characters would be entertaining additions to Weekend Update — or even other sketches beyond the desk — every now and again.

Saturday Night Live returns with a new episode on Saturday, October 29 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Check out the Weekend Update sketch below: