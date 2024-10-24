Since its debut in 1975, Saturday Night Live has introduced the world to some of comedy's most beloved stars, including famous cast members like Bill Murray, Eddie Murphy and Will Ferrell. But, while it's hard to deny the fame of some of its cast members, it's equally difficult to refute the fact that the show's sketches have been hit-or-miss over the years, something that's understandable given each episode's frantic production schedule. However, this has never been the case for Weekend Update.

Premiering in the show's first episode, Weekend Update, initially hosted by Chevy Chase, has proven to be a consistent highlight of the show every week. The segment, in which an anchor delivers news items followed by a punchline, has featured on nearly every single episode of the influential sketch comedy show, earning itself a special place in the hearts of many fans. Over the years, the segment has featured a number of different hosts, with some sticking out better than others. These are the top ten Weekend Update hosts, ranked based on how funny they were behind the desk.

10 Cecily Strong

Hosted: Season 39

Image via NBC

Joining the show in 2012, Cecily Strong wound up being one of SNL's longest-running cast members, performing for ten years before ultimately bowing out in December 2022. During that time, she briefly hosted Weekend Update alongside both Seth Meyers and Colin Jost during two parts of the same season, bridging two very prominent eras of Weekend Update, but unfortunately never quite finding her own stride before returning to her more beloved sketch and character work.

But this doesn't mean that Strong had no redeeming qualities behind the Update desk. While Meyers and Jost stole the show during their respective eras, Strong still had a memorable presence, bringing an awkward charisma to the table that is wholly unique to her. She also clearly had a ton of fun with visiting characters played by beloved stars of the era like Vanessa Bayer, making it so that, while her tenure may not be the strongest, it still has some solid highlights that make it worth watching.

9 Jimmy Fallon and Tina Fey

Hosted: Season 26 – 29

Image via NBC

Today, Tina Fey and Jimmy Fallon are two of the most recognizable names in comedy. Fey created and starred in NBC's beloved sitcom 30 Rock, itself based on her time working on SNL, while Fallon followed in Conan O'Brien's footsteps by hosting Late Night before following in them again by replacing Jay Leno as host of The Tonight Show. But before any of these successes, both iconic comedians shared the same Weekend Update desk, creating one of the segment's most memorable periods.

The distinguishing characteristic of Fallon and Fey's time together on Weekend Update is the chemistry between the two anchors. But while the two bounced off of each other very well, the quality of their jokes was somewhat lopsided. Fey's material was notably stronger, and she appeared less afraid to challenge a booing audience, while Fallon's material came off as safe and oftentimes obvious. However, in spite of some of the inconsistent writing, the era still stands as one of Update's best because of Fey and Fallon's stellar chemistry.

8 Seth Meyers

Hosted: Season 32 – 39

Image via NBC

Seth Meyers acted as the host of Weekend Update from 2006 to 2014, having the third-longest term as host following current anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che. Meyers hosted three iterations of Update, starting his tenure with Amy Poehler at his side before hosting solo for a number of years, eventually partnering with Cecily Strong for his final season behind the desk.

When Meyers began hosting solo, it was a breath of fresh air for the segment. Weekend Update hadn't seen a solo host since Colin Quinn's departure in 2000, making it refreshing to see Update shaped by a single, consistent comedic voice again. Meyers' time on the segment was heightened by appearances from beloved recurring characters, perhaps most notably Bill Hader's Stefon, as well as by fan-favorite mini-segments like "Really!?!", in which he and his co-host would deliver punchlines punctuated by variations of "really?". Meyers' style and delivery would mature and improve when he began hosting his rendition of Late Night in 2014, but he still stands as one of Weekend Update's most memorable hosts.

7 Kevin Nealon

Hosted: Season 17 – 19

Image via NBC

Kevin Nealon took over the Update desk following a well-loved six-year run by comedian Dennis Miller. While Miller's style closely resembled his stand-up comedy, ditching the straightforward news anchor persona of previous Update hosts like Jane Curtin and Charles Rocket, Nealon revived this approach, his delivery seemingly more inspired by Chevy Chase than his immediate predecessor.

Nealon was an excellent fit for Update, with his dry humor working perfectly in tandem with his straightforward delivery to generate some huge laughs. His tenure was also enhanced by the presence of extremely memorable supporting characters, like Adam Sandler's Opera Man and Chris Farley's Bennett Brauer, some of whom are responsible for some of the show's funniest moments. Ultimately, while Nealon doesn't quite stick out as much as some other hosts, his rendition of Update is still a joy, with plenty of solid laughs to go around.

6 Colin Jost and Michael Che

Hosted: Season 40 – Present

Image via NBC

Colin Jost and Michael Che have spent the longest amount of time hosting Weekend Update, with Jost hosting together with Cecily Strong for half a season before being joined by Che at the start of SNL's 40th season. Initial reception towards the partnership was mixed, but over time the two found their footing, and have turned out to be one of Update's most memorable hosting duos.

Jost and Che's iteration of Update allows them to display their comedic chemistry in a far more organic manner than past hosting duos. The co-anchors regularly laugh at each other's jokes and, particularly in recent years, will provide seemingly off-the-cuff quips that immensely enhance the segment. Admittedly, it isn't all perfect, as parts of their era are hampered by some fairly weak writing, but their chemistry still ensures that Jost and Che are two of Weekend Update's most memorable co-hosts.

5 Jane Curtin

Hosted: Season 2 – 5

Image via NBC

When Jane Curtin took over anchoring duties from Chevy Chase during SNL's second season, it was a risky, and initially only temporary, move. Part of what had solidified Chase as a major name on the cast in the previous year was his role as host of Weekend Update, meaning that there was an immense amount of pressure on whoever was to take his place. Luckily, Curtin proved that she was more than up to the task.

When Curtin first took over from Chase, she performed solo, though she would co-anchor with Dan Aykroyd and later Bill Murray in future seasons. Curtin remained a highlight during all three of these eras, utilizing a similar delivery to Chase but one that was still uniquely her own. She also had great chemistry with Aykroyd, notably in the "Point, Counter-Point" segment, lending Update some of its most famous moments, and cementing Curtin as one of its best hosts.

4 Chevy Chase

Hosted: Season 1 – 2

Image via NBC

Chevy Chase, alongside John Belushi, was Saturday Night Live's first breakout star. The actor excelled at physical comedy, showing a heavy influence from all-time greats like Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton, establishing him as an early standout in SNL's cast, but no fall could make him as well-known as Weekend Update did.

Chase was Weekend Update's first anchor, only serving as its host for SNL's first season, and a few episodes in its second, and yet he still stands as one of its best. He established the long-held tradition of delivering the jokes straight, as if he were an actual newscaster, an approach which worked especially well with his unique brand of clueless charisma. Alongside Chase, characters like Gilda Radner's Roseanne Roseannadanna and Belushi's weather forecaster heightened the comedy, introducing more direct absurdity to Chase's rendition of Update, and solidifying it as one of the segment's best eras.

3 Dennis Miller

Hosted: Season 11 – 16

Image via NBC

As Saturday Night Live was entering its 11th season, the show was in a strange place. Original executive producer Lorne Michaels was returning to the show after a five-season absence, and with his return he rebooted the entirety of the cast. During this period, Michaels assigned Weekend Update to stand-up comedian Dennis Miller, who took over the anchor's chair and redefined the segment for a new generation with his unique brand of rapid-fire snark.

Miller's witty, distinct delivery was his greatest strength on the segment, winning him a number of fans over the course of his tenure. He also benefited from sharing the Update Desk with characters played by SNL royalty like Dana Carvey and Jon Lovitz, including a hilarious moment where Carvey did an impression of Miller right next to Miller himself. He left the show in 1991, passing the Update torch to Kevin Nealon, but Miller remains one of the segment's most beloved hosts to this day.

2 Tina Fey and Amy Poehler

Hosted: Season 30 – 31

Image via NBC

Following Jimmy Fallon's departure from Saturday Night Live in 2004, Tina Fey was partnered with Amy Poehler for the remaining two years she spent as host of Weekend Update. Fey's time with Poehler essentially functioned as a more refined version of her years with Fallon, featuring better, more balanced writing, and far more organic chemistry between its hosts.

Fey's delivery continued to be perfect, while Poehler usually took a lighter approach, still with more of an edge than Fallon's. They also had better interactions with the cast as a whole, including favorites like Will Forte and Fred Armisen, who were now more confident in their abilities after having spent a few years working on the show. Fey and Poehler were so well-liked as co-hosts that they continue to make appearances together, their most recent one being earlier this year when they presented nominees at the Emmy Awards in the form of a Weekend Update segment. They may not be at the top, but their fantastic chemistry nearly makes them SNL's best Weekend Update hosts.

1 Norm Macdonald

Hosted: Season 20 – 23

Image via NBC

At one point, Norm Macdonald was the most divisive of Weekend Update's anchors. The now beloved comedian was as celebrated as he was denigrated for his dry and often dark sense of humor, but as time has gone by, it has become increasingly clear that Macdonald is actually the best anchor that Update ever had.

Something that Macdonald excelled at was recognizing when his own material was funny. If an audience didn't give a joke the reaction that it deserved, he would engage in a stare-down with them, seemingly relishing in their muted response until he'd inevitably win their laughter, showcasing just how confident he was in the writing. His repeated, vicious jabs at the expense of OJ Simpson were also hilarious, despite the fact that they played a heavy role in his eventual firing. So, while he may not have been appreciated to the extent that he should have been while he was still on the show, Norm Macdonald is SNL's best Weekend Update anchor.

