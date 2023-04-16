We haven't seen much from new Saturday Night Live cast member Molly Kearney but when they do appear, they're always a delight. The show's first non-binary cast member had their time this week during Weekend Update. Host Ana de Armas with musical guest Karol G weren't part of Update, which isn't that surprising as the hosts rarely are, but it gave Kearney their time to shed light on an important issue happening in the United States: the attack on trans rights. To bring light to the moment, Kearney flew in from the rafters like they were in a production of Peter Pan and it was truly wonderful and hilarious to see them having fun in the midst of a very serious conversation about trans rights, particularly when it pertains to trans kids.

Kearney pointed out that those who are fighting to hurt the trans community are targeting kids and the gender-affirming healthcare that they need. And it's the truth. They're targeting kids and focusing their warped ideas about trans rights on those who need our help and protection the most and kids are being harmed in the process. Kearney's "bit" during the sketch was a lot about their pronouns and how when they got in the rig to fly down, one of the guys helping said "she" and the other corrected him to say "you mean they" and then just both left them hanging there.

But it was a great example of when Weekend Update can be used for good. Another recent time Saturday Night Live let their actors talk about issues that are happening in the United States that they're passionate about was last season, when viewers saw Cecily Strong, dressed up as a clown, break character to talk about the threat to abortion rights still happening around the country. Now, Kearney using their platform to share their fears while telling trans kids that they have people looking out for them was emotional. Including the trans rights' confetti.

Molly Kearney Delivered A Beautiful Message From the Rafters

It's easy to say "trans rights are human rights" and then go on with your day but Kearney's message was one that was incredibly beautiful and important. It was telling trans kids that there are people fighting for them, and it's the truth. As Kearney pointed out: Those who are threatening the rights of the trans community are forcing trans kids to grow up too fast. They're masquerading their hate behind messages of "care" and looking out for the children while not listening to what these kids need, and Kearney is right. There are people fighting for them and it was a beautiful message to hear as they rose back to the rafters with "trans rights" confetti falling around them. Watch Kearney on Weekend Update below: