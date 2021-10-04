This past Saturday Saturday Night Live returned for its 47th season after taking a break since the Spring. During this Weekend Update, tribute was paid to one of the show’s former anchors, Norm Macdonald, who passed away on September 14.

Colin Jost and Michael Che, who are the current hosts of the Weekend Update, introduced the episode with a series of jokes about the past week’s most noteworthy news headlines before taking on a more somber tone as the two anchors talked about their predecessor’s passing.

Bill Clinton’s position on same-sex marriages, Johnnie Cochran, OJ Simpson's Defense Attorney, among others. Image via NBC “Norm is the reason I ever wanted to do Weekend Update.” Jost revealed before announcing that, as tribute, the last couple of jokes of their segment would be told by Macdonald himself. This tribute included clips of some of MacDonald’s best quips which were selected by SNL’s employees. The late host’s jokes made fun of’s position on same-sex marriages,'s Defense Attorney, among others. RELATED: 'Saturday Night Live': Owen Wilson's Best Sketches, Ranked MacDonald’s career on SNL as an anchor of Weekend Update lasted for three seasons, from 1993 to 1998, wherein he became well-known for his impersonations of famous celebrities and politicians. There was controversy surrounding his departure from the late-night show in 1998 since it was said to have been motivated by his negative comedic commentary of O.J. Simpson during his infamous murder trial. After leaving SNL, Macdonald hosted his own show, called Norm, which ran for three seasons on ABC. He went on to make multiple appearances on some late-night talk shows like Conan. In 2016, his memoir Based on a True Story: A Memoir came out. After a 9-year long battle with cancer, Norm Macdonald passed away at the age of 61. The next episode of SNL will be airing on October 9 on NBC, and it will be hosted by reality TV show star Kim Kardashian and will also feature singer Halsey as a musical guest. KEEP READING: Ladies and Gentlemen, Daniel Craig Finally Knows About His 'SNL' Weekend Meme

