On this past episode of Saturday Night Live, hosted by actress Zoë Kravitz (The Batman), the popular news segment Weekend Update featured film critic Terry Fink (Alex Moffat) and his predictions for this year’s 94th Academy Awards, namely for the categories of Best Picture, Best Animated Feature Film, and Best Original Screenplay.

Weekend Update anchor Colin Jost welcomed Fink to the Update desk. The guest film critic started off by gloating that he not only watched all the Oscar-nominated movies, but he also watched all other films of the past year. To top it off, he claims to have been able to do it in the mere span of 48 hours – which would be humanely impossible – thanks to his “multivitamin” LSD.

With a big grin on his face, the critic announces that his pick for Best Feature Film is director Jane Campion’s The Power of The Dog. Fink calls the film a “hysterical gay western” which is not technically wrong, since Benedict Cumberbatch’s character Phil Burbank is a closeted homosexual macho rancher, but also does not do the film’s actual content and themes justice. But Fink is not here to describe the movies as they are but how he hilariously perceives them. So much so that the only flaw he allegedly found in Campion’s western was that, at one point, Cumberbatch bizarrely stepped “through the screen just to make fun of [his] undies in the voice of [his] middle school bully”.

Moving on to Best Animation, Fink talks about Disney’s Encanto, saying it was hand-drawn by the Zodiac Killer – which is, obviously, incorrect – and misnames songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda as “local gangster rapper Lin-Manuel Samantha”. Fink’s final appreciation of the film was that Encanto “warmed [his] heart, broke [his] brain and sold [his] kidneys for Dogecoin” and thus deserved ten Terry figurines.

After an awkward moment of Fink acting strangely due to his alleged LSD intake, the critic moves on to his last movie mention of the segment: Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast. The movie is nominated for seven Oscars, including Best Picture, but Fink deems it deserves the Original Screenplay award. Once again, Fink does not accurately describe the film, instead, he calls the protagonist “Johnny Knoxville” and Dame Judy Dench’s character “Wee Man”, both of whom are Jackass stars. His final appreciation of Branagh’s personal and moving film is that he “couldn’t stop laughing, or crying, or doing the Nae Nae until [he] was forcibly removed by Regal Cinemas’ strongest teens”.

