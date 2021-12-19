Michael Che was without his Weekend Update co-host Colin Jost, though Saturday Night Live alumna Tina Fey filled in, falling back in perfectly to her former role. The duo read off the jokes that had been prepared for the segment, though they had not been tested before a live audience as is usually the case. Instead, Che and Fey read the jokes to cast member Kenan Thompson, host Paul Rudd, and guest Tom Hanks, all of who comprised the small crew SNL kept amidst the rising Omicron variant of COVID-19.

As is generally the case in Weekend Update, Che and Fey hit on the latest topics of social discussion, with joke topics ranging from the NFL, to abortion, to Anthony Cuomo. Even without the laughing of the audience, this still felt like the Weekend Update SNL fans have come to expect and love. The duo has a strong chemistry and made the best of the tough situation, with the abruptness of some of the jokes masked by their charm and charisma. Both were particularly aiming to make Hanks laugh, with Che's remark about a camel particularly catered for the legendary actor and SNL host.

Fey and Hanks were of course in attendance to usher Rudd into the esteemed Five Timers Club. He's the latest to enter into this group which also includes such prestigious names as John Goodman, Christopher Walken, Drew Barrymore, Ben Affleck, Justin Timberlake, Scarlett Johansson, and Melissa McCarthy. Dwayne Johnson was the latest to join prior to Rudd, having been anointed for his hosting stint in May 2017.

Saturday Night Live will return in the new year, though there's no current report on whether or not a larger cast and crew (or audience, for that matter), will be in attendance. Check out the latest Weekend Update below:

