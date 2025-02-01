Can you believe that Saturday Night Live was almost canceled in the 1980s? The docu-series SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night devoted an entire episode to SNL's 1985-1986 Season 11, which was at the same time groundbreaking and disastrous. However, SNL as a franchise might have needed to come so close to death for executive producer Lorne Michaels tofigure out how the show did and did not work.

It's an infamous season of the long-running series, though not necessarily because it was the worst. See for yourself. Highlights from the season are available to watch on Peacock. The sketches are not all terrible. But Season 11, as Beyond Saturday Night aptly puts it, is weird–and not always in a good way.

‘Saturday Night Live’ Season 11 Was a Pivotal Year

Image via Peacock

Michaels, who left his brainchild after the first five seasons, had returned to his former role as executive producer with a new cast that felt doomed from the start. ​​​​​The ensemble combined comedians with movie stars like Randy Quaid, Robert Downey Jr., and Anthony Michael Hall. It featured the show's first openly gay cast member, Terry Sweeney, the first Black woman main cast member, Danitra Vance, and the then-unknown Joan Cusack. However, the first few episodes did not introduce America to the cast very well. They weren't gelling as an ensemble. One soon-to-be famous cast member, Damon Wayans, deliberately got himself fired mid-season. (Thank goodness he did: the Wayans family went on to create In Living Color four years later.) At the end of the season, all but four members of the Season 11 cast were fired as well. Only Jon Lovitz, Nora Dunn from the main cast, A. Whitney Brown from the featured cast, and Weekend Update anchor Dennis Miller survived to Season 12. ​​​​​

Because of Michael's return, critics came to the Season 11 premiere with fresh and hungry eyes. Saturday Night Live was already on the chopping block. He was expected to save the show, but headlines reading "Saturday Night Dead" soon started cropping up. (As Sweeney told a journalist named Suzanne Stevens of Tribune Media at the time, Michaels brushed that off and told the cast he'd heard that punny insult for 10 years. "It isn't something new," Sweeney said.)

However, early negative reviews about an all-new cast became another hurdle that the show had to overcome. They tried getting ahead of the criticism by joking about how bad it was. That didn't work. In one stand-out episode, auteur Francis Ford Coppola appeared as himself for the entire episode and directed the show, with minimalist composer Philip Glass as the musical guest, to give it a more prestigious edge. The audience wasn't there while the episode was good, according to the documentary.

The final sketch of the season showed the entire cast, as themselves, getting burned alive by Michaels himself–except Lovitz, who, of course, was saved in real life as well. When the show returned the next year, Madonna read a "statement" from NBC claiming that Season 11 had been a "horrible, horrible dream" that was over now. Woof! The poor cast did not deserve that brutal treatment. But as a lesson of what not to do, Season 11 was effective for the show's eventual return to success and longevity.

Season 11 Showed How Not To Cast 'Saturday Night Live'

Image via Peacock

"Now I had something to prove again," Michaels says in Beyond Saturday Night. "We started to get people in again whose one focus was to be funny." The "all-star strategy", which had worked for the Lorne-less seasons executive produced by Dick Ebersol with Christopher Guest, Martin Short, and Billy Crystal, failed Michaels. From then on, he sought experienced but unknown talent. Comedy nerds might recognize new SNL hires from the stand-up and improv scene, or online videos. (Some notable exceptions over the years include more established comedians Janeane Garofalo, Michael McKean, and Kenan Thompson.) But for most of the people tuning in at 11:30 ET, this is their first time seeing these comedians. This was Michaels' instinct when creating the first ever SNL ensemble, after all.

In July 1986, ahead of Season 12, Michaels assured critics at a press conference of this strategy change/return to form. "I think they will definitely be seasoned performers," he said, according to the L.A. Times wire. "I think it was a mistake having too many new faces and too many people who have never worked together before, and also too many people."

Season 11 Proved the ‘SNL’ Writers & Cast Have to Gel