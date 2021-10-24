Saturday Night Live was hosted by Emmy Award-winning TV series Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis with musical guest Brandi Carlile this week. During the episode, an old recurring sketch titled “What up with that?” returned to the show, this time featuring Sudeikis, Oscar Isaac, Emily Ratajkowski and Nicholas Braun as well as SNL cast member Kenan Thompson who plays the talk show host Diondre Cole.

Isaac, who stars in the recently released Denis Villeneuve’s movie Dune, is one of the interviewees and is amusingly dressed as a pirate with a hat and a plastic hook for a hand. “We go way back” jokes Thompson before proceeding to introduce model Ratajkowski who is dressed as a cat. Last but not least, Diondre Cole fails to introduce Braun, who plays cousin Greg on HBO’s Succession, which is currently airing its third season, and instead introduces him as Lindsey Buckingham – who is usually played by Bill Hader. “No, no, I am Nicholas Braun” Braun tries to amend the mistake. “Whatever Lindsay.” Replies Thompson.

Isaac is, funnily enough, the only one that gets to be interviewed and even then it isn’t for too long. “How do you play so many characters?” Thompson asks, referring to the actor’s incredibly busy schedule starring in multiple projects. “They are all different people but there are similarities to all of them” Isaac explains before his words start being drowned out by the third musical number in the skit.

When the song ends, instead of going back to the interviews, Thompson announces “We’re out of time!” to which the guests react, each in their own way, in a disappointed manner. Until the end, Diondre Cole does not address Braun by his name, insisting on calling him Lindsey. “I’m actually Nicholas Braun, please!” pleads the actor one last time. It does not work. Finally, the skit ends with Thompson singing the fourth and final ‘What’s up with that?’ jingle.

The previous three episodes of Saturday Night Live were hosted by Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West and Academy Award-winner Rami Malek. Braun’s co-star in Succession Kieran Culkin, who plays the mischievous and sometimes crass Roman Roy in the series, will be hosting the late-night show next Saturday. This will most likely be a chance for a Succession sketch, with the possibility of Braun making a reappearance. Watch the sketch below:

