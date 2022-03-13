It looks like the fate of the world is up to people with a following on Tik Tok.

If you were concerned about the current events happening in the world right now, not to worry. The President has called upon the most qualified consultants in this Saturday Night Live sketch: TikTokers. This week's cold open featured President Biden and his press secretary Jen Psaki meeting with a group of Tik Tok influencers after finding out it is the best way to communicate with Ukrainians as well as Putin. Of course, this group of influencers doesn't come up with the best ideas for how to stop the war. The thing that is funniest about this sketch is that it doesn't seem that far off from reality.

James Austin Johnson leads the sketch with his almost eerily accurate Biden impersonation, alongside Kate McKinnon's Psaki. Known for her quick wit and deadpan delivery when facing the press, Psaki serves as the straight man in this sketch, saying she suggested this idea "as a joke, and then it actually happened." Biden pleads with the TikTokers to help him with the one thing he doesn't understand, "computer," which McKinnon explains means technology, he just calls it computer.

The TikTokers give their odd suggestions, such as Andrew Dismukes suggesting to prank Putin by pushing him down the stairs, Chris Redd as Jason Derulo communicating only by singing "Jason Derulo," and Aidy Bryant as a child TikToker who is revealed to be alt-right. The odd one in the bunch is Kenan Thompson as Charles F. D'Amelio, a roofer from Pittsburgh, whom they quickly realize is not a TikToker, and they intended to invite Charli D'Amelio, who is the most followed person on Tik Tok. Just as Biden and Psaki are ready to give up, Bowen Yang enters as a TikToker known for wearing toilet plungers stuck to his nipples. He gives an impassioned speech about the importance of media during wartime, all while the camera zooms in on the plunger instead of his face. Yang ends proclaiming "God Bless America!" before everyone crowds in for the classic "Live from New York it's Saturday Night" to end the sketch.

While a decent cold open, with a few clunky moments of cameras staying on people too long, the thing that is funniest about this sketch is that it is not too far off from reality. This week, The Washington Post reported that Psaki and the National Security Council briefed 30 of the top TikTok influencers on a Zoom call to stop misinformation about the war in Ukraine. It isn't hard to imagine some similar conversations taking place at that meeting, which is almost funnier than the sketch itself. You can watch the cold open below.

