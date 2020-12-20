A new Joe Biden was introduced on Saturday Night Live's December 19 episode. The big casting update was revealed just hours after previous Season 46 Biden actor Jim Carrey announced he was quitting the role after six episodes. Carrey portrayed the President-elect alongside SNL alum Maya Rudolph as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris for six episodes in the current season. His appearances ran concurrently with the actual 2020 election, which means Carrey's cold opens as Biden often saw him going toe-to-toe with Alec Baldwin as soon-to-be-former President Donald Trump. Carrey's final appearance as Biden was on the November 7 episode, hours after the real Biden gave his victory speech from Delaware.

The new Biden was revealed to be longtime cast member Alex Moffat on Saturday night's newest episode. Moffat's unveiling occurred in the cold open, which began with cast member Beck Bennett as current Vice President Mike Pence getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Halfway through the cold open, Rudolph as Harris entered into the sketch as a means to introduce Moffat as Biden. Moffat is no stranger to playing political figures on SNL. Previous to Biden, he was best known for his depiction of Eric Trump as the Goofus to Mikey Day's Gallant, Donald Trump Jr. While only onstage for a brief portion of the cold open, it looks like Moffat will be taking his depiction of the President-elect is a different direction from Carrey's. It seems like Moffat's Biden will have shades of Jason Sudeikis' folksy, well-meaning-but-slightly-out-of-touch Biden. It will be curious to see how Moffat's take on the character develops.

The newest episode of Saturday Night Live is currently available to stream on Hulu and Peacock along with all previous episodes of Season 46. Check out the introduction of Alex Moffat as Joe Biden below. Learn more about what's happening at Peacock before you go.

