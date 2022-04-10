Jake Gyllenhaal came back to Saturday Night Live with a bang and brought us some amazingly funny sketches. With musical guest Camila Cabello, the episode was a great look at Gyllenhaal's range and how much fun he has while doing sketches even though he hadn't hosted the show since 2007, when he was promoting the Ang Lee film Brokeback Mountain that starred him and the late Heath Ledger.

In one of the first sketches of the night, Gyllenhaal starred as Brad, a contestant on a game show called "Why'd You Like It." Brad doesn't know why he's there or what the game is, but along with the other contestants quickly figures out just how bad this game is going to be for them. Especially for Brad, who has his girlfriend (Ego Nwodim) in the audience. The game is simple: Host Denny Donnigan (Kenan Thompson) pulls up some of his guests' Instagram activity and asks them why they liked it.

But the twist is that they have to be honest about it. No giving the answer they think people want to hear but instead, the real reason why they liked it in the first place. Brad's is...not greatm as his first picture is that of a "friend" who is in a bikini and when asked why he liked it, he kept saying it was his friend, until he finally admitted that he hoped that she would see him liking it and follow him back and they could DM each other. (All admitted while his girlfriend was in the audience.)

He wasn't the only one with some bad Instagram activity. Beth (Chloe Fineman) was trying to use liking an Instagram post from 2017 of her ex-boyfriend's sister as her way of getting back together with him, while Kenny (Chris Redd) was trying to use a like for Megan Thee Stallion's posts to try and get with the famous rapper. They went on to have to answer why they all follow Joe Biden on social media (hint, it's so that they can try and get with someone who is politically minded), and then finally, when Brad starts to yell about how the show changed his social media habits, he likes another post of his "friend".

Is the sketch just a look into how so many of us use social media and think we're doing something innocently enough when we're really trying to get someone to like us? Sure. But it sure is fun watch Nwodim yelling at Gyllenhaal throughout this.

Watch the sketch here:

