Will Ferrell to Host ‘SNL’ Again, Becomes Newest Five-Timers Club Member

0

Mark your calendars because Will Ferrell is going to host Saturday Night Live for the fifth time later in November. Ferrell is among the most successful and popular members of the SNL alum pool even though he left the show as a regular cast member back in 2002. Since then, Ferrell has returned in a host capacity in 2005, 2009, 2012, and most recently in 2018.

Per Deadline, Ferrell has been confirmed to host the November 23 episode of SNL with musical guest King Princess. This is going to be a special episode not just because Ferrell is in the driver’s seat but because it is his fifth time hosting the show. Fans of SNL will know this means Ferrell is about to become the newest member of the “Five-Timers Club,” a special group of celebrity SNL hosts who have served as host for — you guessed it — five times. Ferrell is in good company since the Five-Timers Club includes folks like Tom Hanks, Tina Fey, Chevy Chase, Christopher Walken, Ben Affleck, Melissa McCarthy, Dwayne Johnson and Alec Baldwin. For a taste of how previous Five-Timers have been recognized, check out Jonah Hill‘s induction back in 2018.

Considering it will be a big night for Ferrell what with this Five-Timers business, we should expect this host to go all out for the occasion. Could we get some more George W. Bush impressions? Maybe a modern-day “More Cowbell” sketch? Dare we hope Ferrell suits up to play Alex Trebek for a new “Celebrity Jeopardy”? One can only hope!

Saturday Night Live airs every Saturday at 11:30/10:30c on NBC. For more recent SNL news, check out the roundup of every Stefon sketch ever recently released by the show.