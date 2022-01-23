Will Forte returned to Saturday Night Live to bring the energy of his 2002-2010 run to the new season, and he did not disappoint! Bringing along former cast member and MacGruber co-star Kristen Wiig, the two reminded us just how fun they were when they were on Saturday Night Live together. Including a plethora of MacGruber sketches and a hilarious return to the CD commercial ads we used to have with "Jackie and Clancy."

Star Kenan Thompson is Jevner Keeblerely, the legendary country music hitmaker. And when Jackie Snad and Clancy T. Bachleratt join forces to once again sing about toddlers, Model T cars, spaceships, and jars of beer. Focus on the "again" part of it. The sketch is very much reminiscent of those commercials that used to air late at night about "classic rock albums" where "Horse With No Name" by the band America would play followed up with a snippet of "Me & Bobby McGee" by Janis Joplin. (I cannot be the only person who remembers this EXACT commercial.)

But for Jevner Keeblerely, he's excited to bring these country legends back into the fold with their iconic music like Clancy's solo song "Pool Trip Tango" where he tripped a kid into a pool so he would learn how to swim. A classic look into the "musical" side of Saturday Night Live, we get to see how both Jackie and Clancy perform their songs together even if they're doing their own thing.

It's a pretty simple sketch after that. Thompson just lobbies up what is to be expected and both Wiig and Forte knock it out of the park with singing with each other (a staple from their era of Saturday Night Live that hasn't really excited in the newer seasons). Wiig used to always do fake songs with her fellow cast members like Fred Armisen with their Kat and Garth bit on Weekend Update so to have her do the same kind of comedy with Forte again is brilliant. And who doesn't love just watching these two mess around on stage together?

Would any of these songs be fun to listen to? No. They're about spaceships, toddlers, model t. cars, and jars of beer. But if Wiig and Forte wanted to release a movie series and turn it into a Peacock show about these two like they did with MacGruber, we'd be excited to see what in the world their history is.

