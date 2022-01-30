Willem Dafoe took to Saturday Night Live with a bang and hosted an amazing episode with musical guest Katy Perry. His sketches were weird, fun, and very much what you'd expect from a Dafoe hosting experience, but there was one sketch towards the end of the night that really brought it all together. And that's "Good Morning Columbus," where a news team has to fight against an oddly sexual graphics team/prompter.

What happens when an author comes to Columbus, Ohio? The local news team sends their on-the-ground guy to his signing to talk to the self-help author. The problem is that there is a lot of miscommunication and mishaps happening between the graphics team and the information the station has gotten about the book that works out for the author in the long run.

Sometimes, the graphic team does what they want. In this sketch, it means making everything a bit more sexual than it needs to be. When author Benjamin Bloom (Dafoe) writes a self-exploration book titled Knowing Yourself but the graphics team and teleprompter has told Langdon Lee (Bowen Yang) and Cheryl Worth (Ego Nwodim) that the book is titled Blowing Yourself...a book about self-exploration and self-help...Get it?

Image via NBC

RELATED: 'Saturday Night Live': Willem Dafoe’s Best Sketches, RankedWhat really works with this sketch happens when Lee and Worth try and switch over to sports to cut away from Bloom's methods (which look like he's teaching Scott Cott played by Mikey Day how to...well...go down on himself) and we're met with Andrew Dismukes holding a ball and telling them he'd rather see how it plays out. Which, honestly, we all were Dismukes in that moment because watching as Dafoe and Day sat cross-legged on the ground with Dafoe pushing Day down into the ground was worth whatever didn't work within this sketch.

In the end, the segment worked out for only Bloom who had his event sell out because of the news station prompting the book as Blowing Yourself and all it got Lee and Worth was yet another prompter mistake when Lee reads that a 400-pound wild "whore" is causing a traffic jam instead of a wild "boar."

It's definitely one of the later sketches of the night for its absurdity, and it did usher in the third sketch where Dafoe is talking about something sexual, but it weirdly worked with the energy that Dafoe's episode had and was one of the highlights of the night.

