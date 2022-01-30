Willem Dafoe is one of our greatest actors and he took to the stage at Studio 8H to host Saturday Night Live with musical guest Katy Perry. The show was filled with wonderfully weird sketches that make sense for Dafoe as a performer and it all started with a strange opening monologue for the star of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Dafoe, who is from Appleton, Wisconsin, called out his hometown while talking about living in New York City years ago when he could get an apartment for rent in the East Village for $200 a month (but with his bathtub in his kitchen). Throughout the show, there were references to people thinking Dafoe is not American but the monologue was filled with the actor talking about growing up in Wisconsin and his rise to fame working in experimental theater and explaining his over the top methods.

The monologue included two fellow Appleton residents played by Aidy Bryant and Mikey Day who had no idea who was hosting when they showed up, just happened to win the lottery for Saturday Night Live for when Dafoe was hosting. The two get Dafoe into talking and ask what happened to his accent before Dafoe slips into a Wisconsin accent to make the guests happy and they both clearly are.

Image via NBC

RELATED: 'Saturday Night Live': Willem Dafoe’s Best Sketches, Ranked

There's something about Dafoe that keeps audiences glued to their screens and in his monologue, he talks about his acting style but seems to shrug off the "over the top" notion. As he should. Dafoe has mastered the art of bringing a character to life in a way that works for him as a performer. When you know Dafoe is in a movie, you know he is going to bring something new and unique to whatever role he has. It's why we all love his Norman Osborn in the Spider-Man movies as much as we do.

So watching this monologue with Dafoe talking about his style and not really caring if people think its too much is nice. The entire episode was filled with the strangest sketches that worked because we knew that Dafoe was hosting. With anyone else, it would have felt odd and disjointed but when you have a masterclass like Dafoe hosting, it's bound to be interesting and new and thanks to his opening monologue talking about his style, we were clued into what kind of show this was going to be and Dafoe didn't disappoint!

Willem Dafoe Stars as an Infomercial Host Keeping Us up In "Now I'm Up" I'd let Dafoe keep me up.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email