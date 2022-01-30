What happens when a group of coworkers needs a break from a hard night of work? They make up a song and then Willem Dafoe takes it too far. In one of the last sketches of his hosting of Saturday Night Live, Dafoe played an intern named Jeremiah who wanted something to do after he retired but maybe doesn't exactly know what he should and should not do in the workplace.

The entire night of sketches ranged from Dafoe talking about erectile dysfunction medication as himself alongside athletes, Dafoe's take on "Crazy Ole Maurice" from Beauty and the Beast, and now this: an intern. It was wonderful and started off with Dafoe simply talking about trying to just busy himself with work in his retirement.

His job was to order pizza and he seems to have gone overboard in even that before the group started to make their own song, counterproductive to their earlier sentiments about being so busy. But they're taking a break, singing, and Kyle Mooney starts to sing "In The Jungle The Mighty Jungle" by The Tokens. Later, when talking about the song that they were "making up" Dafoe apparently thinks Mooney's character created the song which almost gets lost in the sketch given what happens next. Because Jeremiah's contribution to the music is to...throw a chair out the window.

Image via NBC

It's a classic bit of heightening, everyone else has their musical moments, and the intern Jeremiah wants to join in. As he states, he thought the chair would have bounced off the window and made a cool noise but instead, it broke the window and destroyed the boss' car sitting below. Which makes sense given that they are fifty floors up in the air and now all subject to questioning because Jeremiah just wanted to join in.

To be honest, the sketch is completely off the rails which makes sense since it was one of the last sketches of the night. Sometimes, Saturday Night Live lets the last sketch of the night go completely into left field, and it often works and that is definitely the case with "Office Song." Mainly because it is just about Jeremiah trying to justify his thinking in throwing a chair out the window and the only way to really heighten a sketch from throwing a chair out the window is, obviously, for someone to get thrown out the window.

