It’s good to be back! Saturday Night Live took a bit of a hiatus following The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal’s electric hosting debut earlier this month, but Woody Harrelson returned to host for the fifth time last night alongside musical guest Jack White. Surprisingly, there was not a typical Five-Timers Club sketch to properly induct the new member into the coveted group. This was actually foreshadowed in the monologue when Harrelson kept thinking someone was going to come out and give him that fancy velvet robe that all members earn. If you stick around for the credits, though, you will be delighted to see the loving way the actor finally gets his hands on that silky piece of material. The show also recognized Eugene Lee, a long-time production designer who recently passed away.

Harrelson first strolled into our hearts when he strolled into the titular bar of the iconic NBC sitcom Cheers in 1985. The Season 4 addition of Harrelson’s bartender Woody Boyd proved to be a more-than-welcome one, with the dim-witted Indiana native quickly becoming a standout character from mainstays Sam Malone (Ted Danson), Diane (Shelley Long), Norm (George Wendt), and Carla (Rhea Perlman). Cheers was just the shiny beginning for the chill, happy-go-lucky actor we’ve loved for decades. His performances in a string of 1990s-era films including White Men Can’t Jump, Natural Born Killers, and The People vs. Larry Flynt, the latter of which earned him his first of three Oscar nominations, solidified the actor as one of the best ones working.

The bright-eyed fellow, who’s known for his high-on-life (and often, his own green supply) attitude, makes every character his own, no matter the genre or project. Whether he’s looking for Twinkies and slashing skulls in Zombieland, playing Haymitch in The Hunger Games franchise, voicing reason in the coming-of-age film The Edge of Seventeen, or investigating crimes with Matthew McConaughey in HBO’s True Detective, Harrelson is certain to leave you impressed. The passion and work ethic he has today is that of an actor who is just getting started.

This year might be one of his busiest years yet in the business. He served as an executive producer on the Oscar-nominated short film The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse based on Charlie Mackesy’s picture book of the same name. In front of the camera, he can be seen steering the ship in Ruben Östlund’s vomit-heavy dramedy Triangle of Sadness, which recently was nominated for three Oscars, being a reluctant coach to intellectually disabled basketball players in the heartwarming film Champions, and starring as E. Howard Hunt in the HBO limited series White House Plumbers about the people who inadvertently ruined the political career of the man they were desperately trying to protect: Richard Nixon.

Let’s revisit some of the best moments from the February 25 episode of Saturday Night Live. Live from New York, it’s Woody Harrelson!

5 Cologuard

Saturday Night Live sure does love a commercial parody, and somehow, Cologuard has managed to remain untouched for this long. As the title of the product suggests, Cologuard helps you screen for colon cancer. All you have to do is go number two in a box and ship it to, I guess, Cologuard headquarters? The only thing that really matters is the cute smiling Cologuard box mascot that distracts you from the entire smelly process. In this parody, Harrelson comes face-to-face with the animated character and his fellow boxy friends, who creep Harrelson out with the pleasure they get from doing their job.

What’s motherhood like for Gina Bianchi (Heidi Gardner)? Pure bliss. Well, when she’s talking about her son, that is. The mother of five doesn’t have much patience or interest in her four daughters. But her son. She loves her son. He might only visit to steal from her and show her no signs of affection, but to Gina, he’s perfection in every sense of the word. Anthony is 38, but he is a growing boy. Did she mention she loves her son? “I mean, I would if I could.”

3 Beautiful Gym

Let’s be honest, gyms can be nasty. Sweat, body odor, shared machines, ugh. But have you been to the most beautiful gym in the world? You haven’t exercised until you’ve experienced this place. And, even then, you won’t get any exercise done because very little exertion actually happens. Two men (Harrelson and Bowen Yang) speak at the most beautiful gym in the world as they (barely) lift golden kettlebells and tiny weights in their fancy suits while listening to classical music. Also, Sarah Sherman's random and extremely small appearance as a very old man getting on a treadmill? Amazing.

2 Cold Open: Trump Train Visit

The episode started off strong thanks to James Austin Johnson’s disturbingly (and hilariously) accurate Donald Trump impression. Johnson plays the former president during his recent visit to East Palestine, Ohio when he addressed the train derailment that released deadly chemicals into the air and water. Trump is as Trump as ever when he breaks down what went wrong and how President Joe Biden is hanging out too much in Ukraine. And what is there to possibly complain about? The water is, as Trump describes it, filled with “beautiful rainbows and discolorations.”

1 Please Don’t Destroy - The Stakeout

The Please Don’t Destroy boys (Ben Marshall, Martin Herlihy, and John Higgins) are back with their first video of the new year. Ben is feeling like the odd man out when he suspects that Martin and John are hanging out without him. Woody Harrelson feels for Ben, and suggests they do the logical next step: go on a stakeout. Though initially skeptical, Ben agrees, and the two go undercover to spy on Ben’s buddies. Not only did Martin and John lie about being too tired and busy to hang out, but they also lied about what was going on between them. You think you know your friends, and then you go on a stakeout with Woody Harrelson and uncover their secret romance.

