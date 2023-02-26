Saturday Night Live returned this weekend with Woody Harrelson as host and Jack White as musical guest. During the episode, viewers received a dose of fitness as Harrelson hit the gym with cast member Bowen Yang. However, it wasn't any ordinary gym. It was the "Most Beautiful Gym in the World." Dressed in their fanciest attire and equipped with golden weights, Harrelson and Yang take part in a workout for the books.

The two quickly strike up a conversation that quickly indicates it will be just as ridiculous as the idea of the Most Beautiful Gym in the World. Early on, Yang reveals he just came straight from his wedding to escape his new wife. Harrelson relates, stating he's exhilarated by the music—which is soft piano music you might hear at an equally fancy restaurant. Moreover, they take nearly everything the other says in a more literal, non-gym way, misconstruing terms like "leg day" and "cheat day."

They move on to talk about gym equipment (fancy, of course), leading to a moment that almost gets Harrelson to break character as Yang says, "This gym is so classy it should be called a James." With that mic drop, Yang moves to the rowing machine, which is actually a boat. While there, he tosses in a Disney reference, as he's going "beast mode." Simply put, he "keep[s] a beautiful rose under a bell jar."

Yang finishes rowing, and the two men pass quips back and forth, like Harrelson forgetting his protein powder -- which is not the kind you're probably imagining -- and a remark on Yang wiping down the machine he just used. Yang eventually reveals his gym crush, an elderly man walking on the treadmill with a walker. Harrelson notes that the gym is for everyone, including gym rats. And yes, he meant a literal rat lifting tiny dumbbells.

The mellow gym session ends as Yang and Harrelson acknowledge the new friendship between them, suggesting they return to the workout they abandoned somewhere along the way. Yang begins stretching, but unfortunately, he tears his ACL, which you'll have to watch to find out what he's referring to. Harrelson offers an alternative saying they should work the most important muscle: the heart (just under the pectorals), reaffirming the pair's newfound connection.

Saturday Night Live returns next week, March 4, with host Travis Kelce and musical guest Kelsea Ballerini. Take a trip to the Most Beautiful Gym in the World below: