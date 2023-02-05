After Saturday Night Live's latest episode on February 4 with host Pedro Pascal, the show is heading on a two-week hiatus. However, the next host has already been announced. Woody Harrelson will return to host his fifth show with musical guest Jack White on February 25.

Throughout his career, Harrelson has built an expansive filmography that offers up a little bit of something for everyone. His early career began in the late 1970s, eventually leading up to the beloved now-classic White Men Can't Jump in 1992. Shortly after, he would go on to star as a series regular in Cheers. Since then, he has guest starred on several television shows and starred in widely-recognized features. Some of his prior work includes franchises such as The Hunger Games,Venom, and Zombieland. He's also known for True Detective and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, among several others. Harrelson most recently starred in Academy Award-nominated Triangle of Sadness. His next projects include Project Artemis and White House Plumbers.

Like Harrelson, White also returns as musical guest for the fifth time. While the Grammy-award winning singer is well-known for his solo career, he's been part of several music groups including The White Stripes, The Dead Weather, The Raconteurs, and more. Most recently, White released two solo albums in 2022 -- Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive. He has guest starred as himself in shows like The Simpsons and Portlandia, and is reportedly expected to appear in Killers of the Flower Moon.

Harrelson Will Join the Five-Timers Club

With Harrelson's fifth SNL show on the horizon, so too is his induction into the long-running Five-Timers Club. First introduced in the 1990s, the club welcomes hosts who have -- as the title says -- hosted at least five times. The host is often initiated during their monologue, with special guests making appearances and an occasional peek into the club's exclusive lounge. The club currently has over 20 members and includes stars such as Steve Martin, Tom Hanks, Tina Fey, Drew Barrymore, Dwayne Johnson, Paul Rudd, and Scarlett Johansson, among others. While viewers can expect some sort of Five Timers robe presentation during Harrelson's episode, there's no telling what special guests may show up.

SNL stars Kenan Thompson, Mikey Day, Chole Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Bowen Yang, Ego Nwodim, Andrew Dismukes, Punkie Johnson, Devon Walker, Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow, Molly Kearney, and Colin Jost and Michael Che for Weekend Update.

Saturday Night Live returns on February 25 at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC, live-streaming simultaneously on Peacock. Prior episodes are available to watch on the streamer.