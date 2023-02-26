Woody Harrelson hosted Saturday Night Live with musical guest Jack White for their fifth time doing the series. Harrelson has hosted five times and White has been the musical guest five times so it was an exciting night for the show! One of the first sketches of the night featured Harrelson playing a man in jail who is promising his wife Carla Jean (Chloe Fineman) that he's going to buy her a house as soon as he gets out of there.

The problem is that the security guard behind him (Ego Nwodim) is calling him out on his lies, including telling Carla Jean that he's having a great time in jail and really working on himself. When he finally asks Nwodim to please be quiet so he can talk to his wife, the camera shows Carla Jean and behind her is Kenan Thompson as a security guard on the other side of the room.

Much like Nwodim, he's calling out the lies that both Carla Jean and her husband are telling each other after having been in jail for so long. The sketch is hilarious because Harrelson and Fineman's characters just don't care that the guards are making fun of them and what they're willing to say to each other to keep the illusion alive.

The sketch turns into something hilarious when both of the security guards move Harrelson and Carla Jean out of the way so that they can talk about how foolish the ideas they have to sit and listen to are. For Nwodim, she's mad because she can't buy her own house but this man in jail thinks that he's going to get his own house straight out of jail? And then Thompson is calling out Carla Jean for the "tall brother" who dropped her off and is waiting in the car for her.

When both Thompson and Nwodim are talking to each other over the wall, like Harrelson and Fineman were before them, is when the sketch really gets funnier because they basically pushed Fineman and Harrelson out of the way to see each other. The sketch also excels thanks to the writing and performances in equal parts. Seeing how willing both Harrelson and Fineman's characters and willing to lie to each other, and Thompson and Nwodim having none of it, made this relatively simple sketch work.

Check out Harrelson, Nwodim, Fineman, and Thompson in the new sketch below: