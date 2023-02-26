Saturday Night Live honored another favorite host with a Five-Timers Club jacket. Woody Harrelson hosted the show with musical guest Jack White and it made for a historic five-time Saturday Night Live appearance for both Harrelson and White! And most of the time, when you're part of the Five-Timers Club, the opening monologue brings in all of the older hosts who are part of the team to give you your jacket and show the world just how great you are. But for Harrelson it was a bit different.

He did his monologue and continued to look around for his jacket to appear. He'd stop, put his arms out, and then go back to talking when his jacket didn't show up. But that was the funny bit about his monologue where a lot of it fell flat and had fans wondering what exactly Harrelson was talking about. Because he is a self-appointed "purple" man as he's a redneck and a hippie.

Harrelson broke down what both sides of him meant and he talked a bit about his political thoughts (like how he should own a gun but the blue side of him thinks it should be a squirt gun) but what seems to really be dividing audiences (outside of everyone trying to figure out what the purple means) is that he said some strange things about COVID that still aren't very clear.

Harrelson began explaining a movie script he said no to which is a story about Big Pharma locking people in their homes and forcing them use their drugs constantly to be safe. It has garnered criticism from media outlets, praise from Elon Musk, and just a lot of confusion overall by what exactly he's trying to say with it because again, the entire monologue was split between him making a funny joke about himself and making no sense at all.

He never got his jacket, the monologue was just weird in general, and it set a pretty odd tone for the rest of the night. Which was unfortunate giving the fact that it is Harrelson's fifth time hosting, and we know he's good at it. It just felt out of place in the midst of everything the show was selling us and so it felt odd considering what we could have had as a monologue. It almost would have been better to just let him have a normal Five-Timers Club monologue.