Saturday Night Live returned this weekend with a bang thanks to host Woody Harrelson. The actor, now a part of SNL’s “Five-Timers Club”, delivered sketch after sketch of gut-busting comedy. If you’re a fan of musical parodies, particularly of the Broadway variety, then “Musical Promo” will have you laughing up a storm with a premise anyone can relate to.

By Yourself: The Musical

The roughly three-minute pre-recorded sketch, which hilariously starts out with Harrelson singing to his chicken dinner, is all about the weird things we do when we’re alone in our house and asks, what if there was a musical covering the humorous topic? This of course would only lead to one thing, singing. The parody musical’s songs cover a lot of pressing topics like what we’re eating, washing the dishes, opening our mail which is filled with the saddest items imaginable like envelopes, and why we live alone. However, the funniest moment from the whole sketch has to be Harrelson serenading his bread to the tune of Adele’s hit single “Hello” as he throws it out because he forgot to eat it before it expired—we’ve all been there.

This was not the most memorable sketch of the night as it was such a great overall episode. Still, it was another wonderful example of Harrelson's talent as a comedic actor. While the actor is probably best known for his work in the hit horror comedy Zombieland, Harrelson has done his fair share of serious dramas in the last three decades. That’s made his SNL appearances a nice reminder of how funny Harrelson can be. This sketch is another fine example of how SNL can come up with the most absurd ideas and make them endlessly entertaining. We all do things when we’re alone that we wouldn’t do in public like sing and this sketch perfectly captures just how weird humanity can be. At the same time, it’s a reminder of just how good SNL is at layering timeless themes with topical references like Ariana Debose’s recent BAFTA musical number—a moment that the "By Yourself" musical definitely stems from.

When's the Next New Episode of SNL?

Harrelson kicked off three straight weeks of new shows on SNL. The next new episode of the show will be hosted by Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce on March 4 followed by Wednesday and Scream breakout star Jenna Ortega on March 11. While we wait for next Saturday to come, you can watch "Musical Promo" down below. Harrelson’s episode of SNL can also be streamed on Peacock now.