The comedy group known as Please Don't Destroy which consists of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy has brought their absurdist way of thinking to Saturday Night Live. Usually, their sketches include something absolutely outrageous like a random animal or someone just constantly appearing, and this time, they decided to use the host to their advantage. Or at least the fact that he was willing to take over as their new "Ben". Marshall is on a stakeout with host Woody Harrelson and the two are in the car watching his friends.

What Marshall realizes is that he's maybe not that important to his friends... or maybe he's too important to them, and they're afraid they'll lose him when he finds out that they are together and have an entire secret family with each other that Marshall knows nothing about. It starts with him thinking that his friends are just hanging out without him, then they kiss, and slowly their secret family reveals itself, and they have a lot of kids and have seemingly told everyone but Marshall.

"Uncle" Kenan Thompson shows up and Marshall is watching as everyone is throwing their phones in the trash when he texts them, ignoring him, and having fun together. Thankfully, Harrelson is there trying to be his support system. What drives him over the edge though is realizing that his friends are actually auditioning others for a "new" Ben to take over for them.

When he confronts them, both Higgins and Herlihy tell him that they can't possibly replace him because there is only one Marshall and the camera pans to reveal that they found someone to take over the role as their new "Ben": Harrelson in a red wig. The sketch works thanks to Marshall believably playing a distraught friend, and Harrelson ready to "make it look like a robbery" when they initially think Higgins and Herhily are just hanging out without Marshall. It's also funny to see Higgins and Herhily trying to justify getting rid of their friend and justify leaving him on the outs.

It's another one of those odd Please Don't Destroy sketches that fans have come to expect, and it's hilarious seeing them running around together and going behind Marshall's back in order to have their happy family with a new version of "Ben" in their lives...even if it is Harrelson. Check out the new sketch below: