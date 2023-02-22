This Saturday, Woody Harrelson makes his return to Studio 8H to host a new episode of Saturday Night Live. The episode will mark Harrelson's fifth time as host, landing him in the long-standing Five-Timers Club for the sketch comedy series. Jack White will accompany as musical guest, which will also be his fifth time appearing on the show. Ahead of the episode, SNL has shared a new promo featuring Harrelson.

The promo shows Harrelson taking a trip down memory lane as he walks the studio halls featuring photos of prior SNL hosts. In voiceover, he names some of the hosts he spots — only he gets most of them wrong. He first looks at Tom Hanks and correctly names him. He follows with Matt Damon, while looking at a photo of Ben Affleck. Next is Amy Poehler, who's actually Owen Wilson (wow). He ends on a photo of Matthew McConaughey, and while he doesn't attribute a wrong name to McConaughey, Harrelson is perfectly reflected in the photo, so we can probably guess what he might be thinking.

Eventually, it's revealed that Harrelson has just been listening to a recording of himself, which explains the mismatching names. His thoughts are also interrupted when cast member Devon Walker asks what Harrelson is doing. Harrelson explains that he "pre-records" all of his thoughts. Walker puts this to the test, leading to Harrelson "accidentally" insulting him. Of course, it's easy to blame it on a faulty tape and low batteries. However, in this instance, that's not the case as Harrelson walks off.

Image via NBC

Harrelson's latest run as host follows his recent roles in The Man from Toronto and Triangle of Sadness. The latter of the two recently gained some awards season love, scoring nominations from BAFTA, the Golden Globes, and the upcoming Academy awards. Harrelson's episode is the first episode back from SNL's brief hiatus earlier this month, the last episode saw Pedro Pascal host with musical guest Coldplay.

SNL Has Already Announced Two Additional Hosts

The show will air its next three episodes consecutively, including Harrelson's. Ahead of its return, the next two sets of hosts and musical guests were announced. On March 4, Travis Kelce from the Kansas City Chiefs will make his hosting debut, following up on his team's recent Super Bowl win. Kelsea Ballerini will also make her SNL debut as the musical guest. On March 11, the show will get creepy and kooky as Wednesday star Jenna Ortega makes her hosting debut. She will be accompanied by musical guest The 1975.

Saturday Night Live returns with new episodes on February 25 at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC, live-streaming simultaneously on Peacock. Previous episodes are available to watch on the streamer. Watch the new promo below: