Saturday Night Live aired last night with host Woody Harrelson and musical guest Jack White both joining the show for the fifth time, making them both part of the Five-Timers Club. And it was an okay episode overall, with very few stand-out performances and more about getting through the episode as easily as possible. One of the better sketches came at the beginning of the episode with a Slingshot inspired sketch. Because who hasn't looked at that ride and thought "this is a great idea" and then instantly regretted it?

The Slingshot is a ride featured at most theme parks, and that you have to pay extra for. You get pushed back and flung up into the air, and you're swinging through the air just free-falling through the air, and it's hilarious to see people screaming while it is happening. For the Saturday Night Live sketch, the idea is that Kenan Thompson goes on with Harrelson first and instantly passes out as soon as it starts going.

He goes to get off the ride but his partner Ego Nwodim wants him to go on the ride with him, so he has to do it again, where he instantly passes out again when the slingshot goes off. Then the same thing happened with Heidi Gardner when she needed someone to go on it with her.

Image via NBC

Thompson going on the ride over and over again is so funny to see because he just passes out and is screaming before and after it. He's stuck on the ride with no way out and takes riding it again and again with ease even if he's trying to get off constantly. Genuinely, it's one of the funnier sketches of the night because again it was so simple. That was really what stuck out about this episode. The simpler it was, the funnier the sketch got. But sometimes they got too complicated, and it didn't necessarily work out in the long run.

Watching Thompson get flung into the air and instantly knock himself out in the chair was effortlessly funny. He'd completely throw himself down and barely keep the security part of the seat over him, but he committed to it so completely that it was funny. Harrelson was in the sketch for the first time and then wasn't there again really and so it was more about Thompson committing to the bit, and it did turn out to be one of the funnier episodes of the night.