Woody Harrelson hosted Saturday Night Live with musical guest Jack White and the two joined the Five-Timers Club in the process. While the episode as a whole was a mixed bag, there were some sketches that stood out and were pretty great! Like a group of officers talking about how their new ship was named after they put a poll up, and got out of hand very quickly because that's what happens when the public votes on things like this.

This very expensive nuclear submarine was given to the crew, and they were all excited about the honor for them. The submarine's name though? Mr. Dingleberry's Goochballoon ASDFJKL; 6969. In real life, in 2016, the public decided to name a research ship Boaty McBoatface, so it isn't hard to believe that something like this could happen. Imagine being in school and learning the history of how Mr. Dingleberry's Goochballoon ASDFJKL; 6969 was used by America to defend the United States.

If anything, I think having to write Mr. Dingleberry's Goochballoon ASDFJKL; 6969 multiple times is hard enough without thinking about an actual submarine that is called Mr. Dingleberry's Goochballoon ASDFJKL; 6969. But then again, we did make Boaty McBoatface a real thing, so it's not exactly out of the realm of possibility.

The sketch had a lot of screaming happening and people just yelling over and over again about Mr. Dingleberry's Goochballoon ASDFJKL; 6969. The name came about because an "overwhelming majority" voted in the poll for it, and they didn't take the poll seriously enough until it was too late because when you're doing an online poll, you should always make sure to limit the options that people have to vote for before people end up putting in their own suggestions. That's how you end up with Mr. Dingleberry's Goochballoon ASDFJKL; 6969 instead of a real name for the submarine.

It was funny and simple and seeing them all screaming well-known keysmash "ASDFJKL" out loud. But let this be a lesson for all the people who want to go ahead and just run an online poll for what to name something of importance: maybe give them options before you guys go ahead and put it out in the world or else you will end up with an important submarine named Mr. Dingleberry's Goochballoon ASDFJKL; 6969.