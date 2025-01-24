Positions on the writing team and cast of Saturday Night Live are some of the most sought after in entertainment, with writers, comedians, and performers of many other types dreaming of working on the institutional variety show. Given this, those positions are, of course, extremely difficult to obtain, with each writer and cast member likely having to beat out thousands of their peers to earn their spot. What viewers of the show may or may not know is that the competition doesn’t end there. While reflecting on her time on SNL as part of the ongoing celebration of the show’s 50th anniversary, former head writer and cast member Tina Fey described the fierce sense of competition between the writers, who can often be brutal in their feedback on one another’s work while desperately trying to ensure that some of their own jokes and sketches make it to air.

The SNL Writing Team Is Very Competitive