Zoë Kravitz hosted Saturday Night Live with musical guest Rosalía and she had some of the most relatable sketches of this season. If it wasn't sketches about cats then it was talking to your crush or, like this one, going to brunch and singing a cover of a song with a new friend at the time. Or asking your phone's operating system to play it loudly for you so that everyone at the restaurant can also join in.

Bowen Yang is talking to his friends about an absolute "fire" of a song which is the Ohio State University marching band's cover of Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'". The problem? There's a type on the song on Spotify so it is called "Don't Stop Be-eleven" and Yang just wants everyone at the table to understand what's so great about this cover that he's sharing with all his friends. They clearly don't get it but that isn't stopping him from dancing along to it at the table.

Have you ever found a song that you just want to share with your friends and they don't listen or seem to get it? That's sort of what's happening here. So Yang continues to describe each moment why this song is so cool and then it quickly becomes an alternate reality where the song takes place in the game Mario Kart but specifically on "Rainbow Road" and it is so inspiring to listen to while you're driving on it.

And look, here's the thing: They're right. Yang's obsession with this marching band cover of "Don't Stop Believin'" is oddly relatable. Probably because we've all been spending too much time on TikTok and are obsessed with songs that are bad covers of popular songs. But also because it is a marching band, there are no lyrics, and it is, again, called "Don't Stop Be-eleven". Eventually, Kravitz joins in and understands what Yang sees in the song and the two look like they're about to fall in love when their group of friends point out that they're not attracted to each other.

It's such a simple sketch but one that works because we've all been there in some way or another. We get so excited about something and try and share it with our friends and they don't seem to care but may we all have a Kravitz in our lives who fully understand why we love the song we're sharing.

