Disney entered the streaming wars with Disney Plus, but what if there was a Disney Minus? This is the set-up of this Saturday Night Live sketch that shows a new version of The Princess and the Frog. Host Zoë Kravitz plays Princess Tiana, who is about to kiss her frog (Chris Redd), when she finds out that maybe she doesn't want to be with a frog. This sketch's joke hinges on the idea that no one knows or likes The Princess and the Frog, which isn't entirely accurate.

The sketch begins with the opening credits for Disney Minus, "the movies Disney doesn't really promote as much." Cecily Strong plays Lottie, Princess Tiana's best friend, singing a version of the title song from Beauty and the Beast making fun of The Princess and the Frog calling the plot "whack." Kravitz and Redd go to kiss each other until Redd gushes that he is happy she loves him for him, as "frogs don't have penises." A lot of the sketch consists of Redd explaining how frogs have sex and ejaculate, much to Tiana's dismay. He tries to convince her that size doesn't matter, to which she replies "I think it does when it's zero," probably the funniest line in the sketch.

Kenan Thompson enters about halfway through the sketch as Dr. Facilier, the villain from The Princess and the Frog. Dr. Facilier used voo-doo to turn the prince into a frog in the first place, so Tiana goes to him for answers about the physical transformation. Dr. Facilier is also surprised to find out that frogs don't have penises. He believes that whatever the Prince had before his transformation would return upon transforming back into a human. However, Redd admits that he didn't have a penis before the transformation from a bowling accident. Once Redd says he is the Prince of Newark, New Jersey, Tiana and Dr. Facilier leave. The sketch ends with Andrew Dismukes as Ray, the bayou lightning bug who guides Tiana on her journey. Dismukes shows off his impressive Cajun accent, but claims he is the worst Disney character ever created and that kids would hit him with metal bats. Finally, Redd's Frog prince eats Ray, proclaiming "The end."

Image via SNL

RELATED: 'SNL' Season 47 Reveals Oscar Isaac and Zoë Kravitz as Hosts Following John Mulaney

This sketch rests on the premise that people neither know nor like The Princess and the Frog. While that may be true for the people who wrote this sketch, it isn't necessarily accurate to real life. Disney is currently investing a lot more time and effort into The Princess and the Frog due to popular demand. The classic Disney ride Splash Mountain is set to be rethemed to Princess and the Frog, and the film is getting a spin-off show on Disney Plus entitled Tiana. For fans of the film, the sketch mostly comes off as annoying and at times problematic. You can watch the sketch below.

'SNL': Zoë Kravitz Has a Thing About Stray Kate McKinnons & Aidy Bryants in Catwomen-Filled Monologue Kravitz got a little help from past Catwomen.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Sabrina Sternberg (46 Articles Published) Sabrina Sternberg (she/hers) is a News Writer for Collider. Originally from NYC, she now lives in Chicago. She graduated from the University of Chicago, with a double major in Linguistics and Cinema and Media Studies. Sabrina also has a background in theater and is very passionate about theme parks. More From Sabrina Sternberg